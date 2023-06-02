This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
At first the body slumped against the wall resembled a bundle of dumped clothing. But even from across the street I could see a skinny leg poking through, its scabby knee bloodied, a handbag lying nearby.
People much closer were walking past, sidestepping, eyes averted. That was good enough for me. I walked on.
You know exactly why I did, too. If you're honest you've experienced that same torn feeling; your conscience ordering you to help, your gut warning you to stay away. What if they're dead? Drugged? Crazy? Let it be someone else's problem.
When I returned 10 minutes later, the body was still there. This time there was no avoiding it. It was a late middle-aged woman. Her legs were splayed on the footpath. Her coat was frayed, the colours in her flimsy dress faded from too much wear and too many washes. I couldn't even tell if she was alive. I shook her gently by the shoulder.
"Hey. You okay?"
She blinked through glazed eyes. I felt a flutter of relief. When she wiped her mouth with the back of her hand - her breath was sour and stale - a bloodied knuckle smeared a red trail across her dried lips.
She staggered when I finally got her on her feet. A woman passing by stopped and helped me guide her to a seat at a nearby bus stop. I went back and picked up the handbag. Sloshing around inside it was a half-empty bottle of the cheapest plonk you can buy.
Her name, she slurred, was Sally. She mumbled that she had nowhere to go. Then she shuddered and started sobbing when I asked if there was anyone we could call. The bystander with me put an arm around her and produced a handkerchief to stem the snot, tears and despair tumbling from her.
When Sally calmed a little she stared at us with a puzzled look. "Why do you care?" she asked.
She told us she had a daughter who lived interstate. I found the daughter's name in her mobile phone and called. When a young woman's voice answered I heard a toddler squealing in the background. I explained how I'd found her mother in the street. Was there someone who could collect her, somewhere she could go?
A long pause. And then the deep sigh of someone who had received this call too many times.
"My mother has mental issues," the daughter said. I could tell she wanted to get off the phone. "Just call the police. They know her. They'll know what to do."
Sally lost it when the police arrived. "Don't let them take me," she screamed as the officers put on their latex gloves. She broke my grip, leapt from the seat and clumsily began sprinting away. But she only made it a few metres before her legs buckled. She staggered like a newly born foal. Once more she ended up sprawled on the footpath.
By then a large crowd had gathered on the street corner. I saw a teenage boy filming the scene and swore loudly at him, promising to insert his phone into a very uncomfortable place if he didn't stop.
Then I left before the police took Sally away. Even now, weeks later, I can still hear her plaintive wailing. I'm not sure I even did the right thing by getting involved. Had I left her sleeping off her bender she'd have eventually sobered up and wandered off without the cops hauling her away for another mental health assessment. The whole tragic circus could have been avoided.
It's why so many of us don't become involved in the first place. Psychologists call it the bystander effect. Countless studies show we are less likely to help someone in need when others are around because their very presence reduces our own sense of responsibility. We assume someone else will step up.
It's why so many gawkers drive slowly past car accidents but never stop. It's why so many neighbours think twice about knocking on a door or calling police when they hear screams in the night echoing down the street, accompanied by that awful sound of slapped flesh.
There's no moral to this tale, no lofty homily to offer about how we are losing our sense of community and should do more for each other. That's a given, isn't it?
But intruding into the lives of others also carries risks. And Sally reminded me why so many of us think twice before crossing that street to help.
THEY SAID IT: "What hurts the victim most is not the cruelty of the oppressor, but the silence of the bystander." - Elie Wiesel
YOU SAID IT: Outsourcing and privatisation haven't delivered on their promises, as the government is discovering with the ever-growing PwC scandal.
"Privatisation has not worked," says David. "The days when a permanent head of a department was in a secure position and would give info to a minister, warts and all, have been replaced by a system whereby expensive consultants provide the answers they know the minister wants. The secondment of 'experts' from the private sector to decision-making government bodies, only for them to return to their companies to work their way around the new laws, is like a form of corruption, especially when donations to political parties are thrown into the mix. I don't think I'm alone in feeling very bloody angry at the way things have gone. In so many essential service areas (water, power etc) where privatised, the costs to us, the poor consumers, have skyrocketed."
Robert says: "Outsourcing public service functions has rarely worked well, but public service complacency and ineptitude was a real problem and it hasn't gone away. Here is an example from my own experience. I recently inherited a family heirloom from the UK - a clip of engraved deactivated wartime ammunition, which I want to bring into Australia. I contacted Border Force who referred me to Defence, who referred me to Export Controls, who referred me back to Border Force, who referred me to the Australian Government Solicitor, who referred me to the web page I had just contacted them through, which directs you to the wrong form, and also suggested I contact my local firearms office who don't answer emails and were the wrong people anyway. Congratulations AGS, you win the Sir Humphrey award but it was a close run thing. I eventually asked a bloke in the arms trade who gave me the correct answer immediately."
"As a long-time member of the public service I know that the public service, which includes schools, does a better job than the private sector," says Veronica. "The public sector needs to satisfy the public, the community, and not shareholders. We are accountable to the public and the public can be a hard task master."
Arthur says: "Privatisation only works when there is strong competition and an adequate quality control system in place to measure cost effectiveness. Obviously those conditions do not apply to consultancy contracts. The expertise of so-called consultants is often limited to being able to present an argument which sounds good rather than a good sound argument."
"Ah, to be of a certain age," says Elisabeth. "Old enough to remember the days where the people owned the community's essential services and central agencies planned and built our big infrastructure developments. It was by no means perfect, but it was transparent, Our money didn't disappear into the maw of 'shareholder returns' and large bonus payments to executives. It didn't encourage self interest ahead of social benefit. And then it all changed. To quote my now departed mother, 'Blind Freddy could have seen it coming.'"
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
