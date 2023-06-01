It is encouraging that the NRMA is advocating a more evidence-based approach to introducing any new road safety measures.
While nobody can argue against measures introduced into the ACT over the past decade or more, most have been the result of either random good ideas or emotive pleas from community groups such as parents of young children.
Drivers eventually adapt to these measures and groan inwardly as they negotiate ever more traffic calming measures on our roads, or adhere to new speed limits.
In the meantime, the main contributors to road trauma statistics continue seemingly unchallenged. These are banned drivers, the crazy ratbags and driver distraction or error.
While aviation-standard driver training would help with the latter it would be an uphill political battle.
Apparently we are all entitled to drive, no matter how poor our skills.
The banned drivers just keep driving until they get caught or kill someone. And the crazy ratbags, sadly, are always with us as recent news reports show.
Fingers crossed that one doesn't get you.
The 40kmh zones in Civic are very clearly signposted.
That they continue to generate an significant number of infringements demonstrates that the habits of drivers in the country's most car-centric city are very slow to change.
Canberra's drivers enjoy an excellent road network with minimal traffic and generally light policing. Asking them to closely manage their speed through a handful of city blocks with high pedestrian activity is but a small imposition.
Heads up for those whingers about the 40kmh speed limits in Civic.
If you did not see the speed sign what else did you miss? A child? A cyclist? a dog?
Civic has a high rate of pedestrian traffic. It is quite right that traffic should be slow. Consider that EVs are quieter, too.
It is too late if one pedestrian is killed by a fast moving car. How would you live with that?
I believe the road around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris is 20kmh for pedestrian safety.
Cities such as Manchester and Oxford banned traffic from their centres decades ago, making them pleasant and safe places to enjoy.
I was shocked when I read the ACT government has made $40 million fining drivers going over the 40kmh speed limit. I had never had a speeding fine in my entire 60 years of driving but copped a $300 fine for travelling at 46kmh.
The fines have not stopped drivers going over 40kmh.
Now the ACT govt is trying to takeover Calvary Hospital.
Are they trying to lose the next election?
Scott Morrison has entered the debate over the forced takeover of Calvary, saying it has "serious" national implications, is being "rammed" through and it is "not something I think we can cop".
I'd like to thank Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton for their commentary. Their reverse Midas Touch makes it even clearer that the ACT government is on the right track and should be congratulated.
Mr Morrison has been invisible since May last year. Perhaps it's best if he keeps his profile as low as possible.
If you're relying on him, you're in trouble.
Further to Sue Dyer's comments (Letters, June 1) about our bus service, I would like to express my view about the recent changes to the bus terminal at Woden.
While it was easy to access Westfield Shopping Centre from the previous bus stops in the past, it has now become some distance from the centre.
For people with mobility issues bus travel to the Woden area has become a difficult, if not impossible, journey.
In my own suburb the bus travels in a semicircle, instead of the whole circle as it did before the changes. That means if I'm coming home with shopping from either Erindale or Tuggeranong I have to walk uphill to reach my home.
I usually have to catch a taxi, which adds to my cost of living expenses.
Because I have mobility issues the changes have been a nightmare for me.
They are deterring me, and I suggest many other people with similar issues, from using our bus service.
I'd like to commend our road safety-conscious (and not at all revenue-raising) government on it's stern punishment of drivers exceeding 40kmh in Civic.
This now gives the many pedestrians crossing Northbourne Avenue against the lights ample time to cross, especially those crossing half-tanked at night.
But my praise is tempered each time I cross Commonwealth Bridge at night from the south and note that not only are most of the street lights out, but so are most of the tower-mounted floodlights around the about-to-be-raised intersection with London Circuit.
Does this matter? Only that it's a large roadworks site and, for example, you need to use high beam to safely negotiate the southbound ramp coming up from the Parkway.
To stay safe you need to use high-beam in the centre of the national capital.
I worked at Calvary as a physician, from 1983-2017. It was my privilege to work alongside the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, who provided care to all, regardless of beliefs. Religion played no part in the care.
In the pre-hospice era patients requiring palliative care were admitted under the physicians. If the decision was made to offer end-of-life care, the sisters did not object but offered nursing care, love and support, to the patient and the family. These are not just Catholic values, but universal values.
There is a difference in ethos between the two hospitals. Whilst I respect my colleagues at TCH, and the TCH administration, that respect does not extend to this government. A colleague, who works at both hospitals, said he just wanted to get in and out of TCH as quickly as possible, but working at Calvary is like "going home". Another repercussion of this ham-fisted action, is there may be a negative effect on the recruitment of medical staff in the coming years.
With the government going to the polls in 2024 is this an attempt to convince Canberrans they are competent and caring?
It was an interesting contribution to the Calvary debate from former Commonwealth minister for justice, Michael Tate (Letters, 31 May). He equates the ACT's acquisition of the hospital with a bill of attainder (legislation that abandons the rule of law by declaring someone guilty of a crime without trial, then punishing them for it).
I can't see the similarity myself. Calvary is the only public hospital in the ACT in private hands; taking it into public hands necessarily affects only one party.
Michael also can't believe that the good citizens of the ACT would allow the hospital's acquisition on other than just terms. Fortunately, what we would or wouldn't allow doesn't matter. The constitution prohibits the Commonwealth from compulsorily acquiring property on other than just terms and it can't empower its creatures (including the ACT government) to do what it can't do itself.
For good measure, the Commonwealth legislation that sets up the ACT government explicitly requires it to provide just terms whenever it compulsorily acquires property.
The only legal question is any proposed compensation satisfies the description of being on "just terms".
In the interests of transparency, I'm not a member of the Catholic faith.
Doesn't a referendum allow a contentious issue to be settled by individuals casting a vote based on their own individual beliefs?
It seems the opposition thinks otherwise. It is advising its associates to vote "No".
People in general are reluctant to take advice on how to vote on any issue. This initiative may well backfire.
The referendum will fail for the usual reasons. "No" voters consist of two groups who despise each other but have their own reasons for opposing the proposal.
One group wants to fit the future into the past. They will believe, and spread, any lie. They will also say they can't see why anything needs to change.
The second group are fanatics who want more than the proposal will deliver. If they can't get 100 per cent of what they want right now nobody gets anything at all. So there.
Yet again Australia is about to frustrate and stymie itself. This year will be a long one.
Many businesses and sporting groups have come out in support of the Voice. Have they canvassed their employees and members to see if they are indeed in agreement? If not, and there are people who aren't in support, they shouldn't be promoting a united front. The Voice is a personal issue which will be decided by the referendum.
The Nationals say they represent regional Australia. But apparently not if you're an Indigenous Australian given their "No" stand on the Voice. Neither are they a voice for farmers but rather for big mining and resource exploiters.
Mike Dalton (Letters, May 29) shouldn't be making facetious remarks about footballers with "calf" injuries. It's a "veal-ly" serious matter.
I was appalled to see the letter from G Gillespie (Letters, May 29) calling disruptive climate protesters to have their energy supplies for heating cut off. What has Gillespie got against protests in a democratic country?
G Gillespie I am a climate change activist and I pay extra to have my power retailer guarantee to have a matching amount of green electricity fed into the system. (Letters, May 29). Why would it be appropriate to cut my power?
The Voice seems to be evolving into a union of Indigenous people. What will happen to the lives of Indigenous people that don't agree with the Indigenous union? While I agree with marginal representation I don't agree with the Voice.
It is fine for Deborah O'Neill to talk the talk about the PwC scandal. Now it is time for Labor to walk the walk. PwC has burnt its bridges and the government must come out and say, unequivocally, that PwC are banned from government work immediately and forthwith.
I am an old white male and I'll be voting "Yes" for the Voice. It's the least I can do to support fellow human beings who have not had the same privileges and opportunities that I have had.
While the ACT government forcibly acquires Calvary Hospital (at great cost), could they please buy back Phillip pool and provide a swimming space for the people of Woden. Oh, silly me. They only want to get rid of pools, like Civic. Adults don't need exercise, children don't need to learn to swim.
Rents will go down when supply exceeds demand. So, next time NIMBYs protest about a 10-storey apartment block proposal being too tall agitate for the height to be tripped.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.