There is a difference in ethos between the two hospitals. Whilst I respect my colleagues at TCH, and the TCH administration, that respect does not extend to this government. A colleague, who works at both hospitals, said he just wanted to get in and out of TCH as quickly as possible, but working at Calvary is like "going home". Another repercussion of this ham-fisted action, is there may be a negative effect on the recruitment of medical staff in the coming years.