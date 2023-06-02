An Ipsos poll in March 2022 showed that 76 per cent of Australians want the government to end any support for nuclear weapons and sign and ratify the treaty. The campaign to have Australia sign the nuclear weapon ban treaty unites humanitarians from across the political spectrum, as well as those who have no interest in politics at all. For the first time in human history, this treaty outlaws the use, threat of use, and the very possession of nuclear weapons for all time, and in all circumstances.