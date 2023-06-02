In a surprise development in Russia's war on Ukraine, on May 22, two regiments staffed by Russians conducted a military operation in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine in the east. If these troops entered from the Ukrainian side, the incursion shows that Russian border control is not as effective as one would expect.
The "Freedom of Russia Legion" is a paramilitary unit formed in March 2022, only weeks after the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, comprising former servicemen of the Russian Federation.
The "Russian Volunteer Corps" consists of former prisoners of war who have also shifted sides. Their objective is to help defend Ukraine from Russian aggression and defeat Putin's regime in order to re-establish Russia as a democratic state.
The goal of their May operation was to create a security zone in the Belgorod region to protect Ukrainian civilians living across the border in Ukraine, deemed necessary because in all regions of Ukraine which border Russia, civilians have been under constant shelling and missile attack.
The Freedom of Russia Legion published a video online in which a leader declared that their aim was also to liberate Russia from Putin's dictatorial control.
Who is responsible for the attacks in Belgorod? There are three possibilities.
One is that the Ukrainian military ventured into neighbouring Russian territory, not likely as Ukraine would lose high moral ground in doing so.
Ukraine denied any involvement and there is no evidence that Ukrainian forces were behind the actions; the weapons used are not specific to the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian army is not known to attack civilian buildings, as was seen in Belgorod. Another possibility is that these attacks were a provocation orchestrated by Russians in order to convince a domestic audience that the war against Ukraine must continue because there is now a demonstrated threat to Russia itself.
The third and likely possibility is that Russian dissenters who are against the war on Ukraine acted independently to create a demilitarised border zone.
The Belgorod incursion should be assessed in light of latest developments.
Firstly, Russia had seen heavy military losses in the days before. Planes and helicopters which were to have attacked Ukraine have been destroyed by Ukrainian forces, shot down over Russian territory before even reaching Ukraine.
Secondly, Ukraine will now receive F16 fighter jets, after requesting such support for more than a year. Thirdly, Ukraine has already been receiving longer-range missiles and can now cover all occupied territory, notably Crimea which contains many Russian military installations.
We also need to consider Belgorod in the context of growing dissent among Russian people against the war on Ukraine. We have already seen ammunition depots and other military targets destroyed by partisan activity in areas occupied by Russian forces but now we are seeing a growing number of unexplained sabotage attacks in Russia itself - fires and explosions in strategic sites such as train stations and fuel depots.
We are also seeing a growing number of Russian deserters; hundreds of Russian soldiers have now contacted Ukraine's hotline, aptly named "I want to live", to surrender and be captured rather than die in battle.
On June 1, more explosions in Belgorod were reported. If such unrest continues, Ukraine could benefit in the lead up to the much-anticipated counter-offensive. If this is a rebellion which Putin needs to keep suppressing, Russian troops will have to be stationed in Belgorod and this will tie up soldiers and ammunition which would otherwise be used to fight elsewhere in the east.
If convoys of Russian soldiers and armaments are transported to the Belgorod region, those convoys in themselves will become a target for Ukrainian attack. Military practicalities aside, any sign of Russian rebellion will de-stabilise Putin's regime.
