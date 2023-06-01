It didn't take long for fans to circle the match on the calendar.
From the moment Noah Lolesio appeared to mouth "Carter Gordon" during a post-try celebration, diehards have been salivating at the prospect of round two between two of Australia's most promising playmakers.
That clash was set for Friday, a crucial game between an ACT Brumbies side desperate to secure a home quarter-final and a Melbourne Rebels team needing a win to make the finals.
Alas, it was not to be, Lolesio ruled out with a concussion and replaced by Jack Debreczeni in the ACT No.10 jumper.
The untimely injury denies the 23-year-old the opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the Wallabies' World Cup team.
Lolesio has fought to prove he is the best flyhalf in Australia and put to bed lingering doubts that were held by former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.
In doing so, the playmaker has led the Brumbies to a 9-4 record. The individual accolades, however, have not flowed and he has fallen down the national pecking order. Lolesio was not selected in Eddie Jones' initial Wallabies squad.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Gordon, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the country. An exciting 22-year-old with a flashy mullet, plenty of fans have fallen in love with his risk-taking, attacking playing style.
The Rebels, however, have struggled to close out matches and have won just four games this year. Their season is over if they lose to the Brumbies on Friday night. Despite this, many have him on the plane to France for the World Cup and he was a member of the training squad.
While Lolesio hasn't received the glowing public praise, ACT coach Stephen Larkham has been thrilled with his flyhalf's performances this year.
"Noah's been improving week to week," Larkham said. "I thought he had a tremendous game against the Chiefs on the weekend. The best team in the competition, it was a real test for his character and his ability out there on the field and I think he had one of the best games I've seen him play.
"We've seen growth in his game this year. We've seen a level of maturity that has improved throughout the year. He misses this weekend but hopefully we comes back next week and adds a little bit of spark."
The next few weeks take on even greater importance for Lolesio. The emerging talent has an option in his contract for next year, meaning he can leave at the end of the 2023 Super Rugby campaign.
World Cup selection could play a key role in the decision, and he appears to be behind Gordon and Japanese-based duo Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley on Jones' list.
Larkham has been impressed with the way Lolesio has taken the competition for spots in his stride and used it as motivation.
"Over the last couple of years with Wallabies selection he's been very disappointed in not getting selected," Larkham said. "He knows every week in the Wallabies set up there's competition for that spot.
"He felt that this year and he's done a good job handling that pressure and keeping his focus on what's most important."
Lolesio's concussion has denied fans the chance for one more battle between youngsters vying for World Cup places, but Larkham has seen enough.
"There's a number of guys that could be picked in the World Cup squad but my vote would be for Noah to be in the squad," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.