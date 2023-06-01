Ziggy's and Go Troppo finalists in the 2023 Fresh Awards

Two stalwarts of the Canberra fruit and veggie scene are finalists in the 2023 Fresh Awards which are presented by the Sydney Markets.
Ziggy's Fresh at Fyshwick is a finalist in the Best Medium Category.
Go Troppo Fruit Market, based in Beard, is a finalist in the Providore of the Year Award.
The Fresh Awards honour the best greengrocers, florists, growers, wholesalers, providores and fresh content creators from across NSW and the ACT.
Ziggy's and Go Troppo are both flying the flag for the ACT in their category, the rest of the finalists vying for the awards from NSW.
The winners will be crowned in a gala awards ceremony in Sydney on July 7.
Sydney Markets CEO Brad Latham congratulated the finalists and said the Fresh Awards were "an opportunity to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our industry and the markets".
