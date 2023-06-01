From late-season marlin to barrel-chested tuna to hordes of migrating whales, there's a lot happening on the South Coast offshore scene this week.
Charter boats scouring the seas over the Shelf for pockets of warmer water have been rewarded with surprise catches of striped marlin and dolphin fish - or mahi mahi.
Both species are traditionally associated with the 25-degree cobalt currents that snake their way south in summer and autumn.
The fact they're hanging around suggests the water isn't cooling as fast as first thought.
It also means they're overlapping with the annual winter run of yellowfin tuna, which is gathering steam on a weekly basis.
Yellowfin to 60kg are increasing in numbers off Batemans Bay, Narooma, Bermagui and Tathra, but these big pelagics are constantly on the move and could show up anywhere.
There are also hundreds of whales migrating north as we speak, so even if you don't get a bite, it's still well worth heading offshore.
Closer to shore, reef fishing for snapper, gummy sharks and kingfish is solid. Inshore water temperatures are hovering around the 18-degree mark.
Estuary fishing is excellent for bream, blackfish, tailor and salmon.
The run of big brown trout up the alpine rivers continues in earnest as we head into the final weeks of the season.
This is truly the chance to nab the trout of a lifetime, so if you haven't tried it this season, brave the freezing conditions and give it a whirl.
When this fishery fires, it draws thousands of anglers from as far away as Queensland, northern NSW and Melbourne each year.
It makes you feel lucky to have this virtually on our doorstep.
