The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alex Sharp signs with Canberra Capitals as club waits on Shaneice Swain

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
June 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Sharp has signed a deal to join the Capitals for the next WNBL season. Picture Getty Images
Alex Sharp has signed a deal to join the Capitals for the next WNBL season. Picture Getty Images

The Canberra Capitals have landed another recruitment coup as speculation continues to swirl about the future of the WNBL and the growing financial pressure on individual clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.