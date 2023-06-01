The Canberra Capitals have landed another recruitment coup as speculation continues to swirl about the future of the WNBL and the growing financial pressure on individual clubs.
The Capitals will unveil Alex Sharp as the latest addition to their roster for the 2023-24 season on Friday morning, luring the talented guard from Perth to Canberra to reunite with coach Kristen Veal.
But it appears to be growing more and more likely that another club will poach Canberra rising star Shaneice Swain, who has been targeted as a marquee free agent by at least two teams.
The LA Sparks took Swain with pick No. 14 in the WNBA draft in April after her breakout season with the Capitals.
Her form also put her on the radar of other teams, particularly in Townsville and Sydney, where she has links to family and friends.
The Capitals tabled and offer and were in the fight to keep Swain as part of Veal's squad, but a formal decision about her WNBL future is yet to be announced.
Sharp's signing adds more depth to the Capitals' guard position after she opted to leave the Perth Lynx, who have been thrust into the spotlight this week as Basketball WA looks to sell a stake in the team.
There is growing financial strain across all eight teams in the league, and club owners are adamant the governance model needs to change to help change.'
The players are demanding an increase to the $15,000 minimum wage as other women's sports invest in talent with more lucrative options.
The clubs lost a combined $5 million during the 2022-23 season, but the University of Canberra-owned Capitals enjoyed record memberships, decent crowds and maintained sponsorship despite a disappointing on-court campaign.
Veal is hoping to rectify that next season, and Sharp is the eighth player she has signed for the mission with another set to follow next week.
"Sharpy is a key piece of us not only for just improving on what we did last year, but also for the future. She's a perfect fit for the new-era Caps," Veal said.
"I had good chats about her maybe coming for last season, but she wasn't ready for a move. Fortunately she decided to take a shot at the Caps for next season and I couldn't be more stoked.
"She's banging on the door of the Opals and has been a part of the [junior] Opals teams. She's been in the league for three years, an ex-Centre of Excellence kid and she's got the pedigree and resume.
"She's got the right balance of experience and freshness to come here and become a dominant force in the WNBL."
The Capitals have re-signed Jade Melbourne, Bec Pizzey, Nicole Munger and Gemma Potter, while Sharp and Jayda Clark will be newcomers for next season.
Veal is also scouring the international market to see what recruitment options there are as she searches for a way to lift the team off the bottom of the ladder.
Sharp developed via the AIS system before being recruited to Wake Forest University in North Carolina. She returned to Australia in 2020 and signed with the Lynx before being added to Opals squads.
"We learned a lot last year and we want to move forward. We've been able to sign some really important players before free agency and then be targeted with who we wanted to get after that," Veal said.
"It's exciting. I think we will be more robust than we were last year and we'll learn from what happened. Our target is to be better and we're definitely going to be that."
Re-signed: Alex Bunton, Tahlia Tupaea, Jade Melbourne, Nicole Munger, Bec Pizzey, Gemma Potter
Recruits: Alex Sharp, Jayda Clark
Free agents: Shaneice Swain, Britt Smart, Abby Solway, Chloe Tugliach, Lizzie Tonks, Sherrie Calleia, Alison Schwagmeyer
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
