The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Stalker sentenced in ACT Magistrates Court for family violence

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
June 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A stalker with a history of family violence has said his adult son is a "curse", and reportedly had "vague thoughts of violence" towards police and the justice system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.