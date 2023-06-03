A stalker with a history of family violence has said his adult son is a "curse", and reportedly had "vague thoughts of violence" towards police and the justice system.
The 65-year-old man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victim, was found guilty of stalking after contesting the charge during a hearing last year.
He was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday to a three-year good behaviour order.
Between October 18 and 20, 2021, the man stalked his adult son after being told the family dog, Tina, was sick and might die.
At the time, the man was in the middle of a divorce and had become estranged from his family.
It turned out the dog was not fatally ill, but the man repeatedly demanded to see the animal and made threats to his family despite learning Tina was healthy.
Over the next few days, the man would make 12 unanswered calls to his son, and leave nine voicemails and an email "with concerning content".
He also visited his son's home four times despite being told by police not to attend the address, carried out persistent knocking and attempts to gain access, and loitered outside for extended periods of time.
On another occasion he followed his son in a motor vehicle with police having to intervene.
In court on Thursday, the man, who was self-represented, said he suffered from physical and mental health problems.
He requested a non-conviction, saying a stalking charge had a level of stigma in the community akin to that of a serial killer.
"How can a father harm a son?" he asked.
The man also claimed he was concerned about the dog's welfare.
Prosecutor Luke Crocker argued the man had "failed to take any ownership or responsibility" for his actions, showing "no remorse".
"[The man] described the victim as both a curse and the bane of his life," Mr Crocker said.
"He described hating the victim and believed the charge was entrapment."
Mr Crocker stated a report with a psychologist had shown the offender was having "vague thoughts of violence towards the justice system and police".
The court heard the man had a history of family violence which included four assault convictions and had previously threatened his son with a knife.
Mr Crocker argued the man should be sentenced to imprisonment, due to his "clear unwillingness" to engage in family violence education, and failure to accept the "seriousness" of his behaviour.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said the son "was both harassed by the offender's conduct towards him and was in distress".
READ ALSO:
She accepted the man was "a bit ashamed at the way he sought to access his dog".
However, Chief Magistrate Walker said the man "doesn't fully appreciate the significance of his conduct".
She found due to his mental health, the man had a lesser moral culpability than others in the community.
"I have some optimism that [the man] understands the nature of his situation," Chief Magistrate Walker said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.