Chef Ben Willis has picked up where he left off. His new venue, Louis, which opens on June 2, has all the makings of a hatted restaurant.
Willis closed Canberra's most awarded restaurant Aubergine in October 2022. In April 2023, he was appointed culinary director of the DOMA Group's anticipated new restaurant which was replacing Buvette.
The doors of Louis opened, softly, this week as the venue was previewed and all we can say is expect wonderful things.
The space has been fully renovated. It's classy and stylish, full of leather upholstery, geometric tiles, glass and steel. There are several options for private dining, outdoor spaces, a bar area, and views onto the kitchen pass where Willis and his team are already making magic.
The focus is on predominantly European dishes, leaning towards Provencal cuisine.
"We'll be doing the classics, things that you recognise, well-cooked fish and meat, focusing on quality produce and keeping a little bit of simplicity to it," Willis says.
It will open with a winter menu. Appetisers include sweet corn croquettes, trout rillettes and a chicken liver parfait. A specific shellfish menu offers oysters several ways, steamed mussels, grilled prawns and a half lobster. Entrees range from fried eggplant with mozzarella and capers; duck breast with lentils and beetroot.
Mains include John Dory with braised beans and chorizo; a daube of veal cheek with parsnip; and two to share, a 600g rib eye with bearnaise sauce; and a chicken ballotine with broccolini. Desserts are to die for - a trifle of mandarin, white chocolate and honey; and an oozy chocolate fondant that hits a bittersweet note.
There's also a seasonal bar menu, with a selection of snacks alongside an extensive drinks list featuring cocktails, a good selection of wine by the glass, Australian and international wines, spirits and whisky flights.
Director of DOMA Hotels Pat Lonergan said it was a coup to secure a talent of Willis' calibre and the new restaurant will be a great addition to Canberra's restaurant and bar scene.
"Located in the heart of the Parliamentary Triangle in Barton, in a precinct that is fast becoming a foodie drawcard, we have very high hopes for this venture," Lonergan said. "It will bring innovation and elevated dining to the city and provide Ben with everything he needs to write a new chapter in his successful career."
The restaurant will feature interiors from Rachel Luchetti of award-winning Sydney-based architecture and interior design firm Luchetti Krelle.
Louis is open for bar snacks, drinks and dinner Tuesday to Saturday, from 5pm. 18 National Circuit, Barton.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
