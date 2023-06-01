The Canberra Times
Ben Willis opens Louis restaurant in the Hotel Realm precinct in Barton

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
Chef Ben Willis has picked up where he left off. His new venue, Louis, which opens on June 2, has all the makings of a hatted restaurant.

