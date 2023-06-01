The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Ben Roberts-Smith verdict a black day for Australian Defence Force

By The Canberra Times
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Roberts-Smith at the Anzac Day dawn service in 2014. Picture by Karleen Minney
Ben Roberts-Smith at the Anzac Day dawn service in 2014. Picture by Karleen Minney

Thursday's finding that Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia's most decorated soldier, was involved in brutal unlawful killings in Afghanistan and is a war criminal will reverberate around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.