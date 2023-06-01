The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian National University staff prepare to go on strike over pay rise

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated June 2 2023 - 9:07am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Tertiary Education Union ANU branch president Millan Pintos-Lopez said if the pay offer was not improved that staff would likely go on strike. Picture by Keegan Carroll
National Tertiary Education Union ANU branch president Millan Pintos-Lopez said if the pay offer was not improved that staff would likely go on strike. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Australian National University union members are gearing up for industrial action over what it says is a "disrespectful" pay offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.