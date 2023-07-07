Stephen Daisley. Text Publishing. $32.99.
Daisley, winner of the Prime Minister's Award for Traitor and the NZ Ockham Prize for Coming Rain, has written a new novel that is about New Zealand brothers who go to war and about love in its many forms. Roy Mitchell and his twin Tony were close when they were growing up, even though they were different, and both went off to fight in World War II. But only one of them would return, and he was never the same after his wartime experience and loss.
Karen Brooks. HarperCollins. $32.99.
This novel is set in the theatre world of Restoration London in 1679. Into it comes the fierce Tribulation Johnson, who was cast out by her family for being ungodly. Perhaps these same qualities are what lead her cousin, playwright Aphra Behn, to welcome her into a place where she can flourish. When an actress becomes ill, Tribulation joins Aphra's company and becomes a prompter. It all seems happy. But both Aphra and Tribulation have secrets and motives that will eventually become apparent as this historical fiction unfolds.
B. Michael Radburn. Pantera Press. $29.99.
The killer known as "The Jeweller" has a distinctive calling card: a pair of severed ring fingers, encircled by a band of wire, and delivered to Senior Detective Joe Capello. The Jeweller taunts Joe and his team into meeting and the repercussions are permanent. Two years later, Joe remains obsessed with the killer and his crimes and when he gets the opportunity to return to the taskforce that is pursuing the case, he takes it. And, yes, this time it's personal.
Claire Baylis. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
English born-New Zealander Baylis's debut novel is a courtroom drama focusing on the trial of the so-called Dice Bros, four teenage boys who invent a sex game based on chance. When they're charged with multiple sexual offences against three teenage girls, 12 random jurors - men and women aged between 18 and 72, with a range of backgrounds and experiences - must hear the evidence and render a unanimous verdict. Told from multiple perspectives, this novel looks at the complexities of the legal process and the difficulty of trying to ensure justice is served.
Jessica Kirkness. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
Jessica Kirkness has traversed the boundary between deaf and hearing cultures all her life. Her memoir tells the story of her grandparents who grew up deaf in a hearing world - one where sign language was banned for much of the 20th century - and weaves in her own experience as a hearing child in a family that often struggled to navigate their elders' difference. This journey takes her from the family home to the workplaces of research audiologists, and back to England where she visits her grandparents' old schools and other family landmarks, discovering along the way how terribly their deafness has been misunderstood.
Alan Finkel. Black Inc. Books. $34.99.
Everybody talks about the transition to clean energy but how do we do something about it? In this book, Australian former chief scientist Finkel shows how to remove the barriers that prevent nations transforming from petrostates to electrostates. He looks at the pros and cons of various alternatives (batteries or hydrogen? carbon taxes or solar incentives?) and considers the best combination of settings to limit climate change. Can Australia become a global leader in the change?
Justin Yerbury. Affirm Press. $34.99.
Molecular biologist Yerbury is 99 per cent paralysed by motor neurone disease, a condition that has killed several members of his family and that he has devoted his career to studying. In this book - written using software that tracks the movement of his eyeballs, the only part of his body he can control now - he discusses his family's terrible genetic history with MND and his own research and investigation into the disease as well as his own experience of it.
Simon Schama. Simon & Schuster Australia. $59.99.
The COVID story was one of illness and death and uncertainty. People feared both the disease and, in some cases, the vaccination. But it was only the most recent in a long line of pandemics. In this book, prolific historian Schama investigates smallpox in London, cholera in Paris, plague in India and the people who suffered from the diseases, treated those afflicted, and worked to find life-saving breakthroughs in Hong Kong, Mumbai and other places.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
