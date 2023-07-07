Daisley, winner of the Prime Minister's Award for Traitor and the NZ Ockham Prize for Coming Rain, has written a new novel that is about New Zealand brothers who go to war and about love in its many forms. Roy Mitchell and his twin Tony were close when they were growing up, even though they were different, and both went off to fight in World War II. But only one of them would return, and he was never the same after his wartime experience and loss.