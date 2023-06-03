See Canberra - Winter 2023

Welcome to the winter 2023 edition of See Canberra.
Winter with its cool days and blue skies as well as crisp nights are a great time to explore what the Canberra Region has to offer.
Indoors is ideal to catch the latest show or concert or view the bastions of art and artifacts. There's always a new exhibition or display to marvel over.
Outdoors offers a multitude of winter-only activities such as snow fun with skiing and snowboarding at Corin Forest, hunting for truffles in the forests, attending the celebrated gin festival and much more.
It's also an ideal time to take a llama and an alpaca for a walk and get up close to these animals that live so lightly on the earth.
Indulge in winter food and hot drinks to keep warm, visit a vineyard or distillery, and just be active in the great outdoors.
Or relax in a day spa, go on a staycation or entertain the children at many dedicated hotspots.
Above all, wear a scarf and beanie, moisturise your skin and take in the sights.
From the team at See Canberra
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
