Canberra bulk billing Urgent Care Clinic not operational, despite comments

By Miriam Webber
June 2 2023 - 5:30am
A bulk-billing Urgent Care Clinic promised for Canberra's southside is still not operational, despite comments from ACT senator Katy Gallagher that it would be up and running in the first year of an Albanese government.

