Latest updates and news from Senate estimates hearings

We made it. It's the last day of two weeks of estimates.
Today, first up we've got the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher representing the Health and Aged Care Minister in the Community Affairs Committee and Assistant Education Minister Anthony Chisholm, representing the Minister for Education in the Education and Employment Committee.
Some of yesterday's highlights included the Russian embassy winning its legal battle with the NCA and Senator Simon Birmingham's attempts to ask questions about it were thwarted by legalities. "Sometimes the law is an ass," Birmingham said. True.
Questions continued over whether Health Minister Mark Butler declared his wife's involvement in a firm that was involved in awarding grants to small businesses. Both major parties used up a chunk of estimates hearings to battle it out.
As always, come back through the day for the latest on the hearings. The blog appears just below this line, but sometimes takes a second or two to appear.
READ MORE:
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.