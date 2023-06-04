The Canberra Times
Department of Social Services secretary Ray Griggs tells public servants to expect criticism about robodebt royal commission

By Miriam Webber
June 5 2023 - 5:30am
Department of Social Services secretary Ray Griggs. Picture by Keegan Carroll

In the lead-up to the release of the robodebt royal commission report, Department of Social Services secretary Ray Griggs told his staff there would "rightly be criticism" of the agency in the months ahead.

