Canberra Airport has announced direct flights to Darwin for a limited time this winter.
The "seasonal route" is back from June 9, and will be available for a few months only.
Head of Aviation at the Canberra Airport Michael Thomson said the route had become available for the benefit of both Canberrans, and people from the Northern Territory.
"We are excited to welcome the return of seasonal direct flights to Darwin from Canberra Airport from Friday, June 9," he said.
"Following the previous success of this seasonal route, Qantas will operate this service five times weekly until Friday, September 29.
"The return of this route will bring more people to the region and provide an opportunity for Canberrans to escape the chill and enjoy a tropical break in the Northern Territory."
The total time of a direct flight from Canberra to Darwin is just over four-and-a-half hours, with current direct flights considerably cheaper than those with stopovers.
Flights between Canberra and Darwin existed for a limited time in 2021 to meet with the growing demand coming out of the first COVID lockdown in a response to more Australians holidaying locally, a statement from Qantas said.
Outgoing Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said at the time more flight options were reflective of the demand.
"We're continuing to see really positive signs of sustained recovery, with strong travel demand and forward bookings," he said.
"The return to flying has huge flow on benefits, helping to boost tourism which is so vital to local economies and businesses around the country."
It was the first time direct flights were available from Canberra to Darwin since 2012.
The Embraer E190s 94-seat jets will be used for the service, following a three-year deal with Alliance Airlines.
Mr Thomson at the time said making Canberra an international destination was also a goal.
"Our top priority this year is to connect Canberra internationally. We are focused on resuming services to the Middle East and Singapore and new services to the South Pacific and New Zealand," he said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
