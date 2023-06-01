Investigations are under way into the cause of a rubbish fire outside of an industrial facility in Hume on Thursday night.
An emergency services spokesperson has said multiple units attended the scene near John Cory and Recycling roads in Hume at 6.45pm on Thursday after reports of a fire.
It is reported to have been located outside of an industrial facility, but the exact details remain unknown.
Smoke was visible for a period of time on Thursday night, and units remained on scene for a number of hours.
Emergency services said there was no ongoing risk to the community, but an investigation is currently under way into the cause of the fire.
It is not the first time fires have affected the area, with a multi-million dollar blaze destroying Canberra's major recycling plant in Hume on Boxing Day last year.
It is believed lithium ion batteries caused the fire.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
