The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Shopping

A sprinkling of hot chocolate

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
June 3 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be it the colour or the drink, we can't get enough of hot chocolate this winter. Picture Shutterstock
Be it the colour or the drink, we can't get enough of hot chocolate this winter. Picture Shutterstock

The chocolate trend is piping hot this season, be it a light dusting or deliciously rich layers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Shopping
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.