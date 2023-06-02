The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Good News
What's on

Basketball ACT's walking basketball a hit with older Canberrans

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Participants still have to be quick on their feet at walking basketball - mainly off the court, enjoying post-game coffee and cake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.