Participants still have to be quick on their feet at walking basketball - mainly off the court, enjoying post-game coffee and cake.
The banter between the players, all over 50, is fast and furious.
Let's start with the team name for the group playing on Tuesday morning at the Belconnen Basketball Stadium.
"We're called The Muskets because we're old and we misfire a lot," said Peter Kinnell, 79, with a laugh.
When 63-year-old Pauline Godber twists her knee slightly, teammate, 58-year-old Meg Cain hurries over with some ice.
"This is for your gin after the game," she said, straight-faced.
Nobody takes themselves too seriously.
Walking basketball is held by Basketball ACT to encourage participation in the sport at all levels.
The current crop of players range from their 50s to their 80s. Some have never bounced a basketball; others are reconnecting with the sport.
Skills and drills are followed by a friendly game at modified walking pace on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
"When I heard it was for players from 50 to 99, I thought, 'I've only got 20 years left to play'!" Peter said, with a laugh.
And, on the court the competitive spirit is still strong. And maybe the occasional burst of "power walking". Never "running".
The teams are put through their paces by coaches Daniel Weatherburn and Elijah Duke.
"We call Daniel our carer," Jenni Philippa, 59, said. She has played the sport throughout her life and is loving being back on the court.
"It's so much fun," she said.
Pauline Godber, meanwhile, is starting to understand the joy of playing sport after a genetic heart condition prevented her from participating in any for most of her life.
The Evatt grandmother had lifechanging heart surgery six years ago which gave more energy.
Walking basketball was the perfect outlet for her new lease on life.
And at "not quite five feet", she's the poster girl for the sport's inclusiveness.
"I have a go and I have fun," she said. And then she gets on her bike and rides home to Evatt.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.