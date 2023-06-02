ACT Brumbies coaching guru Laurie Fisher will miss his farewell moment at Canberra Stadium on Friday night after revealing he has tested positive to COVID-19.
The Brumbies had planned to celebrate Fisher's near 20-year contribution to the club after their match against the Melbourne Rebels in the last game of the Super Rugby regular season.
The iconic Canberra rugby figure has decided to end his full-time coaching career, which has taken him across Australia and Europe, at the end of this season.
The Brumbies need to beat the Rebels to secure their place in the top four. If they're successful, Fisher may get a second farewell opportunity at a home finals match next week.
But the club will also be monitoring any symptoms among the playing and coaching staff, with a potential COVID outbreak loom as a major threat to the Brumbies' title aspirations.
"Was hoping to be clear today but not to be. Disappointed an understatement," Fisher said.
The Brumbies have lost their past two games, but still sit fourth on the ladder heading into the game against the Rebels.
They were regarded as a genuine title contender until they stumbled against the Western Force, then the Waikato Chiefs over the past fortnight.
If they finish third, they will play the Wellington Hurricanes or NSW Waratahs in Canberra next Saturday night. If they finish fourth, they will play the Hurricanes in Canberra.
But they are also in danger of slipping to fifth if they fail to beat the Rebels, which would mean the Brumbies giving up home finals rights and being forced to play the Hurricanes in Wellington next week.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Given the scenarios, the Brumbies had planned to farewell departing players and coaches on Friday night.
Fisher is finishing up while scrum coach Dan Palmer will head to England to link with former Brumbies mentor Dan McKellar at Leicester.
Nic White, Pete Samu, Jesse Mogg and Chris Feauai-Sautia are among the players leaving at the end of the season.
Fisher says he is stepping away from full-time coaching, but hopes to stay involved in rugby. The Brumbies were encouraging fans to wear shorts and a bucket hat to the game against Rebels to pay tribute to Fisher's long contribution to rugby in the capital.
"You get to a certain age and it's just about moving on from here," Fisher said after making the decision.
"The organisation and the group need an opportunity to, if they want to, take it in a different direction. They told me I could stay here as long as I would like.
"But in the end, you think maybe it's time to give other people an opportunity and see what happens.
"It's my intention to find opportunities to stay involved in the game, but I'm not looking for a full-time opportunity. I'd like to find ways to give back, maybe by helping the next generation.
"But in terms of the Brumbies, this time it feels final. At this age, there's no return now. So you say, well, time's up here."
Fisher will be replaced by former Brumbies skipper Ben Mowen, while coach Stephen Larkham is now searching for a replacement for Palmer.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.