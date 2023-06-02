The Canberra Times
Winter in the City activities returning to Canberra

Updated June 2 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
There will be fun for all the family this winter in Canberra. Picture supplied
Grab your favourite puffer jacket because ice skating and snow play are coming to the heart of Canberra in winter.

