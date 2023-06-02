Sia Soliola's footy comeback with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos hasn't been smooth sailing, but he's embracing how the game is still teaching him a thing or two - particularly patience.
After 18 months since retiring, the former Green Machine star played only 10 minutes in Canberra Raiders Cup for Queanbeyan before tearing his hamstring.
A few weeks later he pushed himself to return and was re-injured.
Since then, Soliola has realised he needs to listen to the Kangaroos medical staff a bit more before he plays again.
"It's a reality check for me," Soliola said. "I went out there thinking I could float around and get by, but that's not the case.
"I've always told everybody rugby league is an honest man's game and if you're not honest, you'll get found out and that's probably what happened.
"I was hoping to try and get back this week but I had to respect the medical staff. When I tried to do it on my own and diagnosed myself I pulled it again. My way doesn't work."
The undefeated Kangaroos led by another former Raider in captain-coach Sam Williams will host the Bushrangers on Saturday.
The home side are full of confidence coming off a 30-0 demolition of Gungahlin last week, but are wary of the Bushrangers who are well rested from the bye.
"We're finishing our games really strong," Soliola said. "What Sammy has done is implement a good structure and the boys have bought into it.
"In saying that, we know how quickly things can turn."
Queanbeyan Kangaroos v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Seears Workwear Oval, Saturday, 3pm
West Belconnen Warriors v Queanbeyan Blues at Raiders Belconnen, Saturday, 3pm
Gungahlin Bulls v Goulburn City Bulldogs at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval, Saturday, 4:15pm
Gungahlin Bulls v Goulburn City Bulldogs at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval, Saturday, 1pm
Yass Magpies v Harden Worhawks at North Kaleen Oval, Saturday, 11:45am
Queanbeyan Kangaroos v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Seears Workwear Oval, Saturday, 11:50am
West Belconnen Warriors v Queanbeyan Blues at Raiders Belconnen, Saturday, 12pm
UC Stars v Woden Valley Rams at Boomanulla Oval, Sunday, 12:30pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
