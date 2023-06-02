The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

The real war criminals are those who send our soldiers into battle

By Letters to the Editor
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
Responsibility for war crimes committed by Australian soldiers ultimately rests with the politicians who take the country to war. Picture by Karleen Minney
I've stayed away from details about the Ben Roberts-Smith case but one thing is clear, if we're going to send hyper-charged men into uncertain, hostile environments, atrocities will happen.

