I've stayed away from details about the Ben Roberts-Smith case but one thing is clear, if we're going to send hyper-charged men into uncertain, hostile environments, atrocities will happen.
The real war criminals are those who sent them there in the first place.
And yet we hang their portraits in Parliament House and erect statues of them.
Given the late breaking news of the dishonourable activities of some of our SAS soldiers and reports the Americans don't work with nations guilty of war crimes, surely that means that they can't sell us their nuclear-powered submarines?
With the Voice referendum campaign dragging on and on I have a suggestion for future referenda.
Without doubt we will have campaigns to become a republic and to change the flag in the years to come. Those campaigns should be limited to two weeks and held on the same day.
If the change the flag campaign, for instance, went for as long as the the Voice one I'd happily end up voting for a white flag by the end of it.
George Brandis famously opined that "people have the right to be bigots" way back in March 2014.
Surely he can't have had Sussan Ley ("Ley calls for voice hardliners to cool it", May 31, p13), in mind?
It would be totally outrageous for anyone to suggest that, in voting for Pauline Hanson's "It's OK to be white" motion in October 2018, Coalition senators might have been engaging in a sotto voce dog whistle.
Businesses, especially multinational firms, do not pay their fair share of tax and wealth needs redistribution.
The federal budget increased taxes on multinational firms by only $250 million.
This is applying the internationally agreed 15 per cent tax rate. We are now informed about how PwC, indiscreetly, developed tax-avoidance measures to offset taxes for firms when asked by treasurer Hockey to advise on tax reform.
We are informed that many prosperous firms in Australia pay little tax by using legitimate offsets. This could be fairly changed by requiring all firms to pay 15 per cent minimum tax even if its offsets negate tax payments. The US has this for personal taxation.
The appalling stories emerging from the Pricewaterhouse Coopers saga are indicative of consultants using the system to advantage themselves and their partners. However, PwC did not get to this position without help from the Coalition government.
Over 10 years the Coalition decimated the public service to the point where it was inoperable without fresh input of new employees. Instead of increasing the number of permanent public servants, the Coalition outsourced these roles to the likes of PwC and other firms.
This allowed these firms to gain inside knowledge of the workings of government and use this knowledge to undermine and seek advantage from the government. The Coalition should be held as accountable to the rorts which have occurred as PwC.
The LNP's notion of "small government" caused the loss of billions of dollars to consultancy firms.
PwC would have us believe their Dr Jekylls (auditors) are quite separate from their Mr Hydes (consultants). The AFP and RBA must agree, as they're happy to continue to have the PwC auditors going through their books.
If so, perhaps we should get the PwC's "good guys" to report on the damage the bad guys have done to the Australian economy through the alleged disgraceful, illegal behaviour.
While they're at it, maybe they could also suggest the appropriate compensation and fines that should be paid.
Alastair Bridges (Letters, June 1) wants to borrow Stewart Bath's OBE (over bloody eighty).
He is more than welcome to have mine on the proviso that he also accepts the aches pains and senior moments that go with it.
To be or not to be an OBE; that is the question?
Eight years after using confidential Australian government information to help international corporations dodge their tax PwC has been dragged kicking and screaming to apologising to the Australian public.
There was no apology or acknowledgement when they were first confronted by the Australian Tax Office, nor when they were referred to the Tax Practitioners Board. And then there's their reference to this matter as merely a "perception problem" in March this year.
PwC's apology refers to a need to tighten up their own governance and confidentiality practices, ironically the sorts of managerial matters they're paid good public money to advise on.
We must question whether tweaks and tinkering will cut it. This whole sorry saga should beg the fundamental question of whether private consulting firms can serve public and corporate interests at the same time.
When will it be time for a discussion on whether the decades-long dependence of successive governments on consultants is sustainable and in the public interest?
Eric Abetz has condemned Stan Grant for abusing his privileged position as an ABC employee (Letters, May 27). How?
Grant was invited onto a panel including monarchist and other voices. Does Abetz provide cover for racist nuts who say Grant invited himself covertly, using ABC contacts?
Abetz says Grant acted to "hijack the coverage of the historic coronation". How?
Grant gave his opinions and others gave theirs. Is giving an opinion a "hijacking"?
I was in England and followed English coverage which went deeper into questioning the continuing monarchy than Australian coverage did.
Or is it only opinions in conflict with Abetz that "hijack" coverage?
Ian Jannaway (Letters, May 30) asks "Who can afford the electricity to run (an EV)?"
Some public chargers are free and using home solar can be close to free. Charging on a normal retail tariff at home is also very cheap.
The very most expensive fast DC chargers that one would typically only use during a long highway trip can be almost as expensive as petrol. While the answer varies with circumstances, a fair rule of thumb is that electricity is always cheaper.
It is typically about one-third of the cost of petrol for an otherwise similar vehicle.
Rosemary Matley compares "clean" Singapore with rubbish-strewn Canberra and singles out Campbell High School for special mention (Letters, May 30).
Were Ms Matley to cast her eyes more broadly around this city, she would see rubbish almost everywhere, especially in and around suburban shops.
There is also the issue of weeds, "feral" grass and trees growing in unexpected and unwanted places.
This can be seen along Morshead Drive between Russell and Duntroon where there are even trees growing from the concrete carriageway divide.
We are seeing the concept of the "Bush Capital" being taken to an extreme?
There are also dead and dying trees all over inner Canberra.
What does the ACT government's City Services actually do? Not very much, so it seems.
It beggars belief that the Chinese government, through its special European envoy Li Hui seeks to mediate in this unprovoked and brutal war by Russia on Ukraine.
China is a country that supports Russia materially and has been consistently one of the very few countries to have abstained in the United Nations from taking a strong stand on the invasion of Ukraine.
So, what are China's qualifications in this regard?
China frequently harasses Taiwan militarily through incursions of Taiwan's air space and sea territories, and as well as other neighbouring nations.
I find it very difficult to accept China an honest broker when it has a friendship agreement with Russia "without limits".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.