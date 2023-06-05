This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
By the time you read this thousands of words will have been written about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation ruling.
About how the Federal Court found, on the balance of probabilities that there was substantial truth in most of the allegations made against BRS.
That he committed war crimes and that he was a bully.
You may have read, too, that finding BRS guilty in criminal proceedings will require a much higher burden of proof, that evidence will need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the alleged crimes. That further questions need to be asked about the chain of command that allowed this type of behaviour to go unquestioned for so long.
But I'm not about to add to all that.
For me, the most fascinating thing about the whole legal drama is the possibility it will drop the scales from our eyes when it comes to a central plank of our national mythology.
Like a character from a 1960s Commando series comic book, BRS played well into the myth of the perfect soldier. Chiselled, physically imposing, heroic. All the ingredients for a modern addition to the legend of the ANZAC spirit. Thursday's defamation ruling put a sizable dent into that legend. Of course, it wasn't the first and won't be the last.
You only have to look at the interim report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, published last year, at the commission's halfway point, to see the ANZAC spirit - courage under fire and looking after your mates - has never existed as far as government is concerned. That's right, the governments that send these young people into harm's way have an appalling record when it comes to looking after them when they return.
"It is a great tragedy that successive Australian governments have failed those who have served our nation," Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh told parliament last September while apologising for the failure of successive governments to adequately care for those who have served their country.
At the time, Queensland GP and former army major Kerry Summerscales was quoted in a Royal Australian College of General Practitioners article: "It's been going on for many decades, if we were to really be honest, probably since World War I and World War II." She was referring to the high suicide rate among veterans.
"When we talk about [veterans'] suicide, how did they get to that point in the first place? I certainly hear from quite a few of my patients that when they have raised issues within the chain of command, they've either been ignored, at worst heckled and punished."
ANZAC spirit? Sounds like poison to me.
There are a host of other myths in our national story that don't stand up to scrutiny. High on the list is the idea we're a bunch of larrikins who thumb their nose at authority. If that's true, how come Dan Andrews, who locked down Melbourne longer than any other city in the world during COVID, remains so popular? Popular enough to be returned despite the hardships he imposed.
How is it that absurd rules can gum up the works? I'll never forget being obliged to call a meeting when hand sanitiser was supplied at the office at the very start of the pandemic to explain how it was to be used. The accompanying paperwork suggested it was best handled with gloves.
The land of the fair go?
According to a recent report from actuarial firm Taylor Fry, economic inequality in Australia is at a 70-year high. The Australia Institute reckons the bottom 90 per cent of Australians have received just 7 per cent of economic growth per person since 2009, while the top 10 per cent of income earners enjoyed 93 per cent of the benefits.
Fair? Doesn't seem to be.
The BRS scandal ought to remind us of the perils of believing in myths. His was one which sucked in prime ministers, the Queen and most of us until investigative journalism and some very courageous soldiers dismantled it.
- The Fair Work Commission delivered its decision to raise minimum and award wages and tackle rising cost-of-living pressure with new pay rates from July 1. The commission raised wages by 5.75 per cent for minimum and award wages and has added a change in minimum wage classifications that will attract an even larger increase.
- The Therapeutic Goods Administration has warned Australians that counterfeit semaglutide is being illegally imported into the country. The diabetes medication, also known as Ozempic, has seen massive demand in recent months after it was linked to weight loss by some major celebrities.
- Home buyer lending has dropped off again as higher interest rates continue to suppress demand for housing. The 2.9 per cent monthly fall in new home commitments followed a 5.3 per cent uptick in housing-related borrowing in March.
THEY SAID IT: "I've come to the conclusion that mythology is really a form of archaeological psychology. Mythology gives you a sense of what a people believes, what they fear." - George Lucas
YOU SAID IT: Garry wrote about the reluctance of bystanders to lend a hand and the risks involved when they do.
Ross says: "In the 1970s, while living in Canada, I asked our car insurance bloke about coverage if we travelled down to Spokane, Washington. I had a senior first aid ticket at the time. I remember his reply. 'Yes, you're covered if you have an accident but if you're injured try to crawl back across the border. Also, if you come across an accident with someone injured in the vehicle don't stop to help as they will sue you for aggravating their injuries.' We didn't go."
"I have rendered assistance on two occasions, and I'd do it again if I thought it was necessary," says Trevor. "One instance was a man who had simply fainted, was stone cold sober and just needed help to get going again. The second was another man who had clearly passed out from alcohol. I moved him out of the way of passers-by, made sure that his vital functions (heart and breathing) were OK and then I moved on. No, I'm not a good Samaritan, but someone helped me when I was young and I appreciated it."
Angela says: "Knowing how to help is difficult. I'd say you did well to ask if she was OK and maybe to phone the daughter. But I'd hesitate about the police. The dilemma becomes who to hand the responsibility to? And of course there's no one in our society. St Vincent's? Social services? Salvos? Mental health services? Do they even help any more?"
"There's an old saying, about no good deed going unpunished," says Cass. "But we can't let that be a reason for not doing them. People such as Sally, and - believe me - I have witnessed, known of and met many, are not falling through the cracks, as is often said. They are tumbling into gaping chasms, a phenomenon which has formed in plain sight, from which few emerge. Stopping to help any individual, anytime you can, is a great way to make a difference. Even if it's for only five minutes."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
