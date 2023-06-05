"I have rendered assistance on two occasions, and I'd do it again if I thought it was necessary," says Trevor. "One instance was a man who had simply fainted, was stone cold sober and just needed help to get going again. The second was another man who had clearly passed out from alcohol. I moved him out of the way of passers-by, made sure that his vital functions (heart and breathing) were OK and then I moved on. No, I'm not a good Samaritan, but someone helped me when I was young and I appreciated it."