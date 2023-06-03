The Canberra Times
Flexible aged care needs a different work model

By Letters to the Editor
June 4 2023 - 5:30am
Flexible aged care needs a different employment model
Flexible aged care needs a different employment model

Peter Scutt's excellent opinion piece, "Does a union want less pay for workers?" (May 29, p 22) argues that, by enabling citizens to act as independent contractors when they provide help to disabled or aged people in need, it can facilitate the very thing many of us need most. That is a local person who will be flexible, fit their skills with the needs of their needy neighbour, and most of all, become a reliable friend.

