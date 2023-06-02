The ACT Brumbies have secured a home quarter-final but it may have come at a cost after a torrid clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
The Brumbies locked down fourth place on the Super Rugby ladder, and a home clash with the Wellington Hurricanes next weekend with a bonus point 33-17 victory in their final game of the regular season.
The stakes were high entering the contest, Melbourne needing a win to keep their season alive and ACT looking to secure a home quarter-final after losing two on the trot.
It was an emotional affair, the Brumbies saying goodbye to five players and two coaches after the game. Nic White captained the team in his last regular season match, while Bordeaux-bound Pete Samu earned his 100th Super Rugby cap.
With so much on the line, a physical, spirited clash ensued and the injury toll mounted throughout the clash.
ACT flyer Corey Toole opened the scoring in the 15th minute with another piece of individual brilliance, but he appeared to pick up an injury in the process and wasn't at his electrifying best through the remainder of the contest. He was eventually replaced midway through the second half and went straight up the tunnel.
In a torrid first half for the Rebels, hookers Jordan Uelese and Alex Mafi, and Andrew Kellaway all left the field following head knocks, while they were reduced to 14 men when Reece Hodge was sent to the sin bin.
The concussions forced Melbourne into uncontested scrums in the second half. It also caused major issues for their lineout and they turned it over on multiple occasions.
Hearts were in mouths early in the second half when ACT lock Nick Frost was writhing in pain on the ground.
The 23-year-old was hit hard in the knee during a collision and looked to hyper-extend the joint. The Wallaby eventually got back to his feet and played out the remaining 25 minutes however will likely undergo further tests post-game.
In positive news for ACT coach Stephen Larkham, fellow lock Cadeyrn Neville successfully played out 40 minutes in his return from a knee infection.
The Rebels were up for the fight, however the Brumbies took control in the second half and the result was never in doubt.
ACT BRUMBIES 33 (Corey Toole, Connal McInerney, Tom Wright, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead tries, Jack Debreczeni 4 conversions) bt MELBOURNE REBELS 17 (Carter Gordon, Brad Wilkin tries, Reece Hodge 2 conversions, 1 penalty goal) at Canberra Stadium.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
