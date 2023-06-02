The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies to host Wellington Hurricanes in Super Rugby quarter-final

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:19pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole produced another piece of individual brilliance in Friday's victory over the Rebels. Picture by Keegan Carroll
ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole produced another piece of individual brilliance in Friday's victory over the Rebels. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies have secured a home quarter-final but it may have come at a cost after a torrid clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.