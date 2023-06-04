The Canberra Times
Philip Lowe's housing comments actually make a lot of sense

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2023 - 5:30am
Large homes could be modified to make them suitable for multiple occupancies at relatively low cost Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Philip Lowe is getting plenty of flack for suggesting that we all shack up together to live more affordably (Housing group hits back at RBA governor, canberratimes.com.au, June 1) but he may be onto something.

