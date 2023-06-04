Philip Lowe's housing comments actually make a lot of sense

Philip Lowe is getting plenty of flack for suggesting that we all shack up together to live more affordably (Housing group hits back at RBA governor, canberratimes.com.au, June 1) but he may be onto something.
Many of us live in larger homes than we need. How about the ACT government broaden their Sustainable Household Scheme to fund modest alterations that would create an extra occupancy within our existing homes.
This could be done by converting say two spare bedrooms into a small bedsit with its own bathroom and kitchenette, with separate external access via a private garden space. This could be rented affordably in exchange for a zero- or low-interest government-backed loan.
Planning and building regulations would need to be negotiated to allow for an appropriate level of amenity, acoustic and fire separation.
Everyone agrees that we need more housing supply, preferably infill rather than greenfield developments, so why not look for more creative solutions within our existing housing stock?
The ACT leasehold system means most land is not owned by individuals or companies. We typically have 99-year leases.
This is to stop investors profiting from undeveloped land and to give the government control over what happens on the land. ACT leases can be cancelled for a number of reasons. The lease on which my house stands was terminated in 1984 for good reason.
It does not surprise me that the Calvary lease is being cancelled to meet a community objective as the population climbs and we need a more efficient health system.
Your report "ACT government passes bill to allow for compulsory acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce" (canberratimes.com.au, May 31) prompts one to ask how the associated claims stack up?
Chief Minister Barr's justification to parliament that "it provides the opportunity for greater health efficiencies and outcomes" is just weasel words that may make the naive or prejudiced feel good.
The Calvary group is a larger enterprise than an integrated Canberra system would be.
What we need is a willing and cooperative attitude from government. Good leadership, modern management systems and technology will ensure efficiency across different hospitals. The important health outcomes will always depend predominantly on other matters such as sufficient medical staff and facilities and staff morale.
Public debate has revealed that there is a sizeable part of the population, possibly a majority, that value hospitals operated by religious groups to the point of preferring the status quo.
Andrew Barr forecasts growth of "at least another 200,000 people in the next 40 years". In that case the new hospital would be better located in north Canberra with some growth apportioned to Calvary hospital.
To knock down and rebuild at Bruce is false efficiency when we are so attuned to the cost of waste.
In what is arguably the most successful multicultural society in the world it is disturbing that the ACT government is intent on turning the ACT hospital system into a mono-culture that reflects only their own views on how hospitals should be run.
It is not as though the Calvary hospital is poorly managed, or even that the Canberra hospital is a benchmark for best practice. Rather, it is the short sighted, false assertion that one integrated system is the only way that the government can have full control.
The worst aspect of the government proposal is that it will take away choice from both patients and staff.
My biggest fear is that the lack of diversity will make it easier for the government to determine what medical procedures are promoted, and provided, or even not provided.
I am not opposed to the public system having facilities that provide leading edge reproductive procedures, abortions, gender conversion therapies, voluntary assisted dying, or any other recognised medical treatment. In a modern, pluralist society this should be expected.
However, the Public System must also have facilities where it is the norm for patients to be encouraged, supported, respected and cared for when they choose more traditional medical care.
Please keep our multicultural public health system. It works well for everyone.
On a recent morning, following coffee at Manuka, whilst looking at the abandoned building site and hotel development opposite (unfinished for some years) I spoke to several traders.
They were of one voice. They were disgusted at the lack progress of the development. It had resulted in a massive decrease of trade and customers and it was killing their businesses.
When asked who was to blame they concluded 50 per cent developer and 50 per cent government. My plea to both sides of this saga is resolve the impasse now. Enough is enough. If you don't fix whatever is the problem very soon, and get construction completed, between the two of you, government and developer, you will kill Manuka.
Methinks we are a topsy-turvy mob. Close down a very good hospital and leave us with one that my sole experience of was to discharge myself.
Spend zillions of dollars on sending people into space, yes on trams if you wish, while we let the locals scrabble in the dirt for food, housing and education.
In my old age, it seems to me that education is the key. Spend most of the money on that and one day - after my time - we will have a smart country, a smarter world.
Road safety requires cooperation between all road users. All should work together equally on the laws and regulations. Motor vehicles and drivers are regulated, licensed, required to pass road rules tests, randomly checked for road worthiness and drug influence.
But anyone can take to the roads on a bike or scooter, even a visitor from overseas with no knowledge of the road rules or competence to ride a bike.
They will rarely be spot checked for drunkenness or drugs or have the bike checked for roadworthiness or ignoring road rules.
Yet the bike lobby demand and get speed limits on vehicles, safe passing distances, roads to have bikes lanes and generally define the road rules.
This is not an even-handed approach of improving road safety through regulations. Cooperation from all road users either on bikes, scooters, in motor vehicles or pedestrians on the rules, fines, random checks and so on will ensure a better outcome.
Archbishop Christopher Prowse is a true Catholic; defending his patch like a soldier.
After implying there is something less than worthy about wanting to control the spending of our own money, he claimed the Catholic way is the humane way while the government way is pure corporatisation.
This from the organisation which is known to have protected paedophiles and gagged their victims in order to protect their corporate interests.
Thinking to follow up on the campaign for Australians to vote on the Voice to Parliament later this year I thought it was appropriate to visit some of our national institutions this Reconciliation Day looking for information about the Statement from the Heart.
I thought I would be able to buy a printed copy of the statement from either the National Museum or the National Library.
To my surprise I discovered that neither of the two institutions had a copy that I could buy.
The price of gas is to increase on the east coast because the government is permitting the domestic price to rise with the world spot price.
It should adopt the WA model; reserve an adequate domestic gas quantity and set the domestic price by relating it to the cost of production or the export contract price (tightly withheld).
The temporary government cap of $12/GJ is too high; it is $7 in WA. Adequate gas for domestic use is reported to be available.
Are we going to develop a Northern Territory gas field and pipe it to the east coast at a high cost?
Let's cut the cost of living and reduce windfall gas profits to stop price gouging.
In my experience quite a few people exhibit artificial intelligence.
Is the anti-Calvary takeover camp able to find anyone that Canberra actually likes to argue the point? Tony Abbott and now Scott Morrison. With friends like these who needs to rally the pro troops.
The reasons given by the ACT government for the Calvary Hospital takeover seem at odds with their attempts to negotiate a 25-year contract.
Given the ever so conveniently agreed time frame the bolting horses can be heard thundering past already ("Planning system governance to be reviewed 12 months after system starts after Labor, Greens agree", canberratimes.ocm.au, June 1). It seems unlikely any substantial report would be seen before the 2024 election.
Scott Morrison says the ACT government's forced takeover of Calvary Hospital Bruce "is not something I think we can cop". How many people care about the opinion of a former prime minister who left trails of disruption and destruction behind him?
When Dutton used the words "chilling, extraordinary, dangerous, grave, hostile, outrageous, shameful, unprecedented and unsettling" I thought he was talking about the campaign to defeat the Voice. But no, it was the hospital takeover.
"No" campaigners say the Voice will be divisive along racial lines. Race is determined by genetics. A community that has lived in and cared for a particular part of the world for tens of thousands of years is social geography. It is entirely reasonable to pay special attention to the voice of such a community.
The RBA governor's suggestion young people resolve their rental stress by moving back in with Mum and Dad reminds me of the statement by an 18th century French Queen: "Let them eat cake".
Australia has skills shortages in many areas. We also have international students, many with the skills we need, graduating every year. Many of these graduates can't get jobs because employers won't take them on - even though they want to stay and become citizens. What is the reason for this discrimination?
If cars with advanced braking and warning systems need to be limited to 40kmh to keep pedestrians safe then the tram, with steel wheels on steel rails, should be limited to 30kmh.
On October 8, 2014, the OECD said Canberra was the best place in the world to live. Labor and the Greens have been in power for 20 years. Canberra in many ways has declined under their stewardship.
