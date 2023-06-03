The unbeaten Queanbeyan Kangaroos are chasing seventh heaven when they face the Tuggeranong Bushrangers in a Canberra Raiders Cup battle on Saturday.
The Kangaroos, spearheaded by former NRL halfback Sam Williams, are unbeaten after the first six games of the season so far despite losing retired Raiders star Sia Soliola to a hamstring injury.
Williams is enjoying a dream start to his post-professional career and the Kangaroos sit comfortably on top of the ladder, scoring a huge 220 points and conceding just 58 points - less than 10 points per game - this year.
But the Bushrangers loom as one of the biggest challenges so far, with the third-placed side keen to get a big scalp and cut the Kangaroos down.
The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
