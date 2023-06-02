The Canberra Times
Kindness Factory Kath Koschel writes of her life-changing journey to understanding the 'DNA of kindness'.

By Kath Koschel
June 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel. Picture by Geoff Jones
In August 2016, I set off on a journey around Australia with nothing but the clothes on my back and my phone - no cash, credit card, food or water. In order to survive, I would have to accept the help and kindness of strangers. I had no idea how long I would last, but I did know that it was going to be either the best or the worst decision of my life. The original impetus to leave really began four years earlier, when I was in a wheelchair after breaking my back for the first time. I was still in the very early days of the rehabilitation process and you only had to look at me the wrong way and I would burst into tears.

