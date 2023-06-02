But why do I think that kindness trumps everything? And why does doing something for others - performing an act of kindness - feel so inherently good ? When I started the Kindness Factory and adopted a mindset of kindness, my life quickly began to make more sense to me. I am someone who has been through their fair share of adversity and learned some valuable lessons along the way. But the more I tried to change my behaviour to be of service to myself and others, the more I realised that practising kindness made me feel good. I began to appreciate the small things in life more, my mood improved and my perspective shifted. I was more resilient, happier and healthier than I had ever been before. I'm not someone who has ever really struggled with the concepts of compassion, empathy and decency, but when I made kindness an active choice in my everyday life, and when I recognised the power that has, it became something that I could look forward to and be grateful for.