Times Past: June 3, 1967

On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on a piece of Snowy Mountains history set to be blown up for an army training exercise.
Army demolition trainees were to blow up 74 years of history at Jindabyne on Wednesday, June 7. The eight-man crew would work five feet above the rising waters of Lake Jindabyne to demolish the old town's wooden bridge spanning the Snowy River.
The bridge was officially closed on the day before and Jindabyne town was abandoned six weeks prior when the new Jindabyne Dam gates closed. The demolition crew from the School of Military Engineering at Casula, NSW, would arrive in Jindabyne in a three-tonne army truck carrying TNT, in plastic and slab form, and gelignite.
The 483km journey was predicted to take 12 hours. For safety reasons the truck's speed was limited to 40kmh. The townspeople in the new Jindabyne would watch the blast from the new town site on a hill 800m away. The lake, rising at between 7cm and 15cm a day, would have engulfed the 45m bridge within three weeks.
A spokesman for the Snowy Mountains Authority said: "We were prepared to let the bridge stay there and let it be covered by the lake. But the army said that it would be a good training exercise so we said, 'Go ahead'." An army spokesman in Canberra said: "This will be excellent training for our engineering students."
The historic bridge was opened on July 17, 1893, by pioneer Mary McEvoy, who forded the Snowy River 130 years ago when the Snowy Mountains were a trackless wilderness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.