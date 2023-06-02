The impressive rise of women's rugby league hit home for Queensland's two Raiders stars in the State of Origin series opener, with an important legacy being created before their eyes.
A record crowd of almost 13,000 in Sydney watched the Maroons defeat the NSW Sky Blues 18-10, and whether at Parramatta Stadium or watching from home, it was evident the impact the women's game is having on inspiring the next generation.
The cheering coming the majority female crowd was a sign of the important path rugby league is on, and inaugural NRLW Raiders players Sophie Holyman and Zahara Temara were proud to play their part as role models.
"It definitely did hit me," Holyman told The Canberra Times en route back to the capital to rejoin her new Raiders teammates.
"There were two little girls with Queensland beanies on, and they were screaming to say hello and get a photo.
"I remember being young going to watch men playing sports and it was cool, but for these girls now to see what women can do in the sporting space, it's amazing.
"It just shows that they can do this one day."
Temara said being role models for future NRLW stars was not something she ever meant to take on, but she viewed it as a "great responsibility and blessing".
"It used to be, 'Hey, No.6 can I have a photo'. But now it's, 'Hey, Tarryn Aiken' - they know all our names," she said.
"You want those little girls to play the game when they're older."
As Queensland's goal-kicker Temara also copped a sledge or two from the Blues supporter base, but she loved every minute of it.
"I could hear it on every one of my conversions," Temara recalled with a laugh.
"It was great. That's what the boys get and to see the progression of the crowd and the game, it's pretty awesome."
An even bigger crowd is predicted in Townsville, where the Maroons can regain the shield with another win, or a loss by eight points or less.
A drawn two-game series will mean points aggregate decides the winner, and even with an eight-point advantage, Queensland does not want to take any chances.
"Their backs are against the wall now and I expect them to come out firing in the next game," Temara said. "But I expect us to as well."
Some changes may come for NSW with a throat injury to captain Isabelle Kelly and hamstring problem for winger Tiana Penitani, while Maroons centre Eviana Pelite suffered an ankle issue.
READ MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
Queensland is ready for whatever the Sky Blues throws at them.
"If they're wearing a blue jersey, it's on," Holyman said.
"It doesn't matter who I play against, I'm always keen to give 100 per cent and to win."
Origin I: QUEENSLAND MAROONS 18 (Julia Robinson 2, Tazmin Gray, Emily Bass tries; Zahara Temara goal) bt NSW SKY BLUES 10 (Jessica Sergis, Jaime Chapman tries; Jesse Southwell goal) at Parramatta Stadium on Thursday night.
Origin II: Queensland Maroons v NSW Sky Blues, Townsville Stadium, Thursday, June 22, 7.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.