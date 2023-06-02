It's 2015 and Matt Giteau is loving life in the south of France.
The playmaker was a central figure in Toulon's rise to Northern Hemisphere dominance, helping the team win three straight European titles during a successful, and lucrative, second phase of his career.
But while Giteau was enjoying paradise, trouble was brewing back home.
The Wallabies were in turmoil, Ewen McKenzie had resigned and Michael Cheika was handed what appeared to be an impossible task a year out from a World Cup.
The Australian coach sent out an SOS to many of his stars and it didn't take long for Giteau to answer the call. The Giteau Law was born.
The experienced playmaker's return to the national set up proved a masterstroke, Giteau playing a key role in the Wallabies' unlikely run to the World Cup final.
Fast forward eight years and history appears to be repeating itself.
The Wallabies were again in turmoil entering a World Cup year, Rugby Australia officials sacking Dave Rennie and tasking Eddie Jones with executing an immediate turnaround.
Like Cheika, it didn't take long for Jones to turn to the country's overseas-based stars.
If Cheika can be credited for introducing the Giteau Law, Jones will likely be credited for breaking down the barrier even further.
Overseas players are sure to play a central role in the Wallabies' quest for World Cup glory, flyhalves Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley set to take the reins.
Up front, Jones has his eye on the likes of Will Skelton and Richie Arnold, while centre Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete have been Australian mainstays when healthy in recent years.
Under current rules, Jones can only select three of these players. Those rules look set to change.
So with a deep squad, what does the man who started all of this think of the Wallabies' chances in the upcoming tournament?
"Definitely, Australia can win the World Cup," Giteau said. "Why not?
"We've got a pretty favourable draw. Once you get into the final stage, you've got to win three games. Win three games, you win the World Cup."
While Jones has had an eye on Australia's overseas-based players, he has also been focused on what is happening at home.
The coach has watched as the country's franchises have endured mixed Super Rugby campaigns, the Brumbies a clear standout amid a challenging season.
Despite the struggles against New Zealand sides, Jones has repeatedly reiterated his belief Australia has the talent to defeat the world's best sides.
It's a mantra he drilled into his players at a training camp in April and he has been repeating it since. The coach has also put three psychologists to work to ensure the squad arrives in France confident they can prevail.
"When the boys left camp, there was a lot of belief that we could," Allan Alaalatoa said. "That was from how he speaks, how he presents himself in front of the boys and the media. Saying it in front of [the media], he's constantly ingraining that in the players' minds.
"There's a lot of belief across the board that we can win."
Jones hasn't wasted any time outlining his plans for the World Cup and has used the past few months travelling around the country meeting with players.
A leadership group emerged and they catch up for a weekly Zoom call to map out the path to France.
Alaalatoa and Brumbies teammates Nic White and James Slipper are joined by Jed Holloway, Andrew Kellaway and Michael Hooper.
Questions, however linger over the Wallabies' quest for a third World Cup, with plenty of selection decisions still up in the air.
Injury clouds hang over Kerevi and Cooper and props Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou and Alaalatoa.
The Wallabies have a favourable draw, but they must top a pool featuring Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal to have any chance of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy.
Despite the question marks, Jones has managed to ensure all his players have bought into his vision.
White, a confident and upbeat individual at the best of times, has an even bigger pep in his step less than 100 days from the start of the World Cup.
"Everyone came out [of the camp] buzzing," White said. "There's a guy who's been in World Cups and knows how they work. He's a very smart operator and there is a genuine belief that something's growing.
"We're heading in that direction pretty quickly and we're certainly leaving no stone unturned in the process."
