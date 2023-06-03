It is important to start by clarifying what we mean by suburban and town centre streets. If you are driving down Adelaide Avenue, Horse Park Drive or the Tuggeranong Parkway, we are not suggesting speeds should be 30kmh. Instead, we are talking about streets with high pedestrian traffic (i.e. those in our town centres) and the small streets in our suburbs. In large this will be streets currently posted at either 40 or 50kmh.