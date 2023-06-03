The recent revelation that the ACT government made $40 million in fines from reducing speed limits in Civic to 40kmh has left many angry, frustrated, and sceptical of the motivations of the policy.
This is extraordinarily unfortunate.
Reducing speed limits in our town centres and suburbs is a vital policy to increase safety and liveability for pedestrians and cyclists on our streets. The government's approach to the Civic speed limits, however, has given us important lessons about how we can roll out the policy into other parts of the city.
A few weeks ago, Pedal Power caused a small media and social media storm after we called for the reduction of speed limits to 30kmh on all suburban and town centre streets. Given the latest anger, it is worth explaining why, and how we need to avoid the mistakes the government made in Civic.
It is important to start by clarifying what we mean by suburban and town centre streets. If you are driving down Adelaide Avenue, Horse Park Drive or the Tuggeranong Parkway, we are not suggesting speeds should be 30kmh. Instead, we are talking about streets with high pedestrian traffic (i.e. those in our town centres) and the small streets in our suburbs. In large this will be streets currently posted at either 40 or 50kmh.
Many of these areas don't even have a footpath, requiring cyclists and pedestrians to use the verge of the road. Others, like the stretch of Northbourne Avenue in Civic, have high pedestrian traffic, making them prone to collisions between cars and pedestrians/cyclists.
Before the introduction of lower speed limits, the Civic stretch of Northbourne had the highest rate of accidents involving pedestrians of anywhere in Canberra.
The most obvious advantage of lower speed limits is increased safety and street liveability. Road trauma is a pressing, and unfortunately, growing issue in Australian cities, particularly as people buy bigger and more aggressive cars. Last year, road trauma killed 1194 people in Australia and a 12-year high of 18 people in Canberra.
Road trauma is the number-one cause of death in school-aged children in Australia. This doesn't take into account the number of people severely injured every year by car crashes.
Reducing speeds is central to reducing this trauma. The chance of a pedestrian or cyclist surviving when hit by a car greatly increases when the car's speed is reduced.
While a pedestrian only has a 10 per cent chance of survival when a car is going at 50kmh, this jumps to 60 per cent at 40kmh and a whopping 90 per cent at 30kmh.
Reducing speeds is a pro-people policy.
Increased safety also has many flow-on effects. Research consistently shows that people want to be able to leave their car at home more often and are keen to find ways to ride or walk to their destinations.
However, many (including, often, myself), do not because they do not feel it is safe or convenient to do so. Reducing speed limits is one (of many) pieces of the puzzle that would increase the willingness and ability of people to leave their car at home.
The benefits of this are huge. Evidence from around the world has shown that when speeds are reduced as part of a broader package to invest in active travel infrastructure (which Pedal Power also calls for as a core priority for the ACT government), streets become more accessible for people walking, using scooters, mobility devices, or riding.
This is beneficial for so many reasons - it increases our collective health, reduces pollution and carbon emissions, is a great way to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, and will enliven our streets.
This last point is particularly true for lower speed limits. Reducing speeds will mean people will become more willing to use the street for purposes other than driving - whether it is a person with a disability feeling comfortable walking across streets like Lonsdale or Mort Street in Braddon, or kids playing a game of cricket in the cul-de-sac in their suburb.
Reduced speeds also mean reduced congestion.
The more people we encourage to walk or cycle to their destination, the fewer cars we have on the road. This means reduced congestion and lower pollution. For those who still have to drive, the impact is minimal.
These are streets most drivers spend little time on, which is why evidence shows that a reduction of speeds to 30kmh on suburban and town centre streets would increase a typical 26-minute commute by less than a minute.
Reducing speeds, however, simply isn't enough, and this is where the ACT government made mistakes when rolling out the 40kmh speed limit in the city.
While reduced speed limits are essential, they work best when accompanied by infrastructure changes, ones designed to naturally lower speeds of motorists in high-risk areas.
On streets like those in the city this should include things like bollards, lane tightening or reductions, raised pedestrian crossings, tight corners and textured and/or coloured road surfaces.
The ACT government has recognised this, with their new draft design guide saying that "central corridors and roads with posted speeds of 60kmh or under should be designed for 10kmh less than the posted speed." They did not do this in the city, expecting motorists to go 40kmh on a road designed for 60kmh.
No wonder so many people (including myself to be honest) got caught. This is why much of the backlash has been not necessarily about the speed, but about getting fined because they've not remembered or noticed the 40kmh sign, and I do not blame people for this.
We at Pedal Power reckon one great way to reinvest the money brought in by fines would be to make these infrastructure changes.
Lower speeds are great for our community. They massively increase pedestrian and cyclist safety, and in doing so encourage all the benefits of active travel for our community. Yes, the government made mistakes in rolling this out on Northbourne Avenue and in Civic generally, but instead of abandoning this policy, we should learn from it, and do better next time.
