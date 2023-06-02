Ben Roberts-Smith has resigned from his role at media company Seven the day after losing his sensational defamation case.
A Federal Court judge ruled on Thursday media reports alleging the former special services soldier murdered unarmed civilians during his time in Afghanistan to be substantially true.
Mr Roberts-Smith had taken three newspapers, including this masthead, to court after a series of articles in 2018 alleged he had committed war crimes.
The Victoria Cross recipient has been the general manager of the media company's Queensland operations since 2015.
He has been on leave for the duration of the case.
Seven's managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton, announced the news in an email, sighted by The Canberra Times, just after midday on Friday.
"As you are all aware, the judgement in the defamation case was handed down yesterday," he said.
"Ben has been on leave whilst the case was running, and today has offered his resignation, which we have accepted.
"We thank Ben for his commitment to Seven and wish him all the best."
Seven's chair person, Kerry Stokes, has been a strong supporter of Mr Roberts-Smith over the years and has funded his legal battle.
Mr Stokes released a statement shortly after the judge handed down his decision, saying the judgement "does not accord with the man I know".
"I know this will be particularly hard for Ben, who has always maintained his innocence. The fact that his fellow soldiers too [held] different positions and the judgement on that are additional sources of regret," he said in a statement.
"I haven't had a chance to have a discussion with Ben as yet but I will when he has had a chance to fully absorb the judgement."
Justice Anthony Besanko listened to 41 witnesses over the 109-day hearing before finding the reports published by The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times about war crimes committed by Mr Roberts-Smith were substantially true.
The claims, reported by journalists Nick McKenzie, Chris Masters and David Wroe, included Mr Roberts-Smith kicking a handcuffed Afghan man off a cliff and ordering a junior soldier to shoot him dead.
Mr Roberts-Smith is reported to have executed a prisoner with a prosthetic leg by firing a machine gun into his back at a compound called Whiskey 108 in 2009.
He then took the fake leg back to Australia where he encouraged soldiers to use it as a novelty drinking vessel.
At the same location in Afghanistan, he ordered the execution of an elderly Afghan man found hiding in a tunnel.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
