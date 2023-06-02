The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
In Depth

Canberra Theatre Centre's Daniel Clarke knows star power when he sees it

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Clarke, head of programming at the Canberra Theatre Centre, in a jacket by First Nations artist Jessica Johnson. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Daniel Clarke, head of programming at the Canberra Theatre Centre, in a jacket by First Nations artist Jessica Johnson. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Daniel Clarke is on his way to work at the Magic Cave, Santa's Christmas Grotto in Adelaide, when a particularly glowing figure boards the same suburban bus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.