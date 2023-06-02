Have you seen that striking blue tree on Hindmarsh Drive between Weston and Woden?
There's been lots of online speculation touching on what it is all about, including that it may have been a tribute to the NSW Blues for this week's State of Origin opener.
The tree is actually a symbol of much deeper issues - mental health and suicide prevention.
It is part of the Blue Tree Project, a charity helping to change the way people talk about mental health.
West Australian woman Kendall Whyte founded the Blue Tree Project in honour of her brother Jayden, who died by suicide in 2018.
Jayden had once painted a dead tree on the family farm a brilliant shade of blue as a practical joke.
Now the blue trees are acting as "beacons of hope and conversation starters".
At last count, there were close to 1000 trees now painted blue around Australia and overseas, the one on Hindmarsh Drive the first in the ACT.
It was an all-in effort to paint the blue tree on Hindmarsh Drive, with the ACT government teaming up with the Blue Tree Project, including Ms Whyte who travelled to Canberra to roll up her sleeves and help.
The government said by painting the tree blue, "we're giving Canberrans a visual reminder to have those difficult conversations about mental health, to reach out when they're experiencing mental health concerns, and to access the supports which are available".
"The trees that have been chosen for the Blue Tree Project are not living and do not contain significant habitat elements. The paint is non-toxic and an ecological survey of the trees is undertaken to ensure wildlife and any nesting birds are not disturbed," the government said.
Others who picked up a paintbrush to help were Dr Elizabeth Moore, coordinator-general, Office for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Tim Daly from This is My Brave Australia, Gabrielle Mulcahy from the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Division of ACT Health and Aunty Lydia George, co-chair of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Partnership Group.
Kendall Whyte, meanwhile, was recognised for her efforts in sparking the grassroots charity by being named the WA Young Australian of the Year last year.
Her message is "It's okay to not be okay".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.