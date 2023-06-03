The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 4, 1988

The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.
Parliament and the business of politics and those in it have a strong sense of traditions from within the big house. In 1988 the opening of a new chapter and the closing of a historical one for federal politics took place in Canberra. On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on some of the farewell speeches spoken in the House of Representatives.

