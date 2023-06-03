Times Past: June 4, 1988

Parliament and the business of politics and those in it have a strong sense of traditions from within the big house. In 1988 the opening of a new chapter and the closing of a historical one for federal politics took place in Canberra. On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on some of the farewell speeches spoken in the House of Representatives.
The haunted House of Representatives in the old Parliament House was closed with some valedictory speeches, with prime minister Bob Hawke referring in his speech to the ghosts of the past.
"How close some of them seem to crowd in on us today," he told the members of the audience that not only included politicians, but staff members and the press.
Mr Hawke, who thought the biggest of the giants had been John Curtin, also thanked parliamentary workers of all kinds for their part in keeping "the most historic room in Australia" ticking. Hansard staff, library staff, parliamentary attendants and even, with a leering look up into the press gallery and a giving his charismatic grin, the press (to some groans of dissent from some members) were graciously thanked for their exertions.
Opposition leader John Howard spoke of "the giants that have trod this building in the past '' and the political and intellectual dwarfs of the day becoming tomorrow's giants. One day, as the politicians moved on from the cramped, haunted, obsolete little parliament, someone would recall Mr Howard as a "giant".
Mr Howard was quite bipartisan about his choice of behemoths, finding something gigantic about Curtin, Menzies, Whitlam and Fraser and, although it was a slightly dangerous thing to do, nhe ominated "the most significant and dramatic day" in the house as November 11, 1975. "We haven't forgotten," muttered a government backbencher, ominously.
Women weren't forgotten in the speeches. The minister for defence science and personnel, Ros Kelly, spoke up for the women who had contributed to the Parliament and warned those who thought that women should be kept "in the kitchen", that women had been liberated and some of them had got into the Parliament and that "reinforcements are on the way".
