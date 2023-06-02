The Canberra Times
Ex-Chief of the Defence Force Chris Barrie says Ben Roberts-Smith ruling a 'good day' for Australian Defence Force

By Sarah Basford Canales
June 3 2023 - 5:00am
Former Chief of the Defence Force, Chris Barrie. Picture by Matt Loxton
A former defence chief has declared a civil ruling finding Ben Roberts-Smith committed war crimes, including murder, a "good day" for the military, adding the future looked "better" because of it.

