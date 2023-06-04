There is little doubt any public relations consultant worth their salt would tell PwC that the longer it stonewalls on who did what and when the more reputational damage it will sustain.
The giant consultancy firm, a global player and one of Australia's "big four" has been fighting a losing battle ever since former senior tax partner, Peter Collins, was barred from practicing by the Tax Practitioners Board in January.
The TPB took this step after it was discovered that in 2014 Collins had shared confidential information about Abbott government plans to crack down on multinational tax avoidance with other PwC partners.
The confidential information, obtained when Collins was advising the government, was weaponised by his colleagues. They devised new tax avoidance measures which were hawked to at least 14 different companies.
It is understood that as a direct result the ATO - and all Australians - lost hundreds of millions of dollars.
As breaches of trust go this is hard to top. The gamekeepers colluded with the poachers to make sure everybody had as much venison in the pot as they could eat.
That said, it has been reported that not everybody who received the information was told how it had been obtained or that its circulation was a breach of confidence.
While PwC initially went to great lengths to persuade authorities and the media this was a minor breach that involved, at most, a handful of people this has turned out to be untrue.
It is understood the information was shared with dozens of PwC staff both within Australia and overseas.
Because PwC won't say who knew what and when investigators are unable to determine the full scale of what may well be one of the biggest tax avoidance scams in our history.
It won't even name the nine partners sent on gardening leave on Monday pending "the outcome of an internal investigation".
This is not something PwC can be allowed to deal with in-house. Any investigation has to be public and the individuals involved must be named and shamed.
That is certainly the view of Labor senator Deb O'Neill who has been pressing for the release of the names of the 53 people at PwC who reportedly received emails about the tax avoidance racket, and Greens senator Barbara Pocock who unsuccessfully attempted to table a document said to list the names at Senate Estimates last month.
Senator O'Neill says there is a real risk of "contagion"; that people who acted unethically - indeed possibly illegally - at PWC might now be working for other major firms around the world or even in government departments.
READ MORE:
It goes without saying that any bad apples who willingly, and knowingly, profited from the breach of trust should be publicly identified and have their rights to practice revoked.
There must be real, and lasting, consequences to ensure future government consultants think long and hard about whether misusing confidential information is worth it.
One of the most distressing things to emerge from the Senate Estimates hearings is the apparent contempt PwC partners had for the government and the public servants they were working with.
They not only didn't think they would ever get caught, the culture was such that individuals didn't even seem to think what they were doing was wrong.
That is not only appalling in itself, it is also a compelling argument for government to press ahead with its plans to reduce the dependence on consultants by rebuilding the APS.
This can't happen too soon.
