Australian author Street's novel is a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. When the Heartless King's mercenaries raid the merchant ship of Ria Lucroy, his family is told his life will be spared in exchange for one of his daughters. Ria is determined to save her father and her sisters and goes to face him. She discovers there is more to the Heartless King than the stories have told: he is bound to the sea by an ancient curse. And their chemistry blooms into something more.