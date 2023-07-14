Sarah Street. Hachette Australia. $19.99.
Australian author Street's novel is a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. When the Heartless King's mercenaries raid the merchant ship of Ria Lucroy, his family is told his life will be spared in exchange for one of his daughters. Ria is determined to save her father and her sisters and goes to face him. She discovers there is more to the Heartless King than the stories have told: he is bound to the sea by an ancient curse. And their chemistry blooms into something more.
Kate Grenville. Text Publishing. $45.
In her new novel, Grenville uses family memories to imagine her way into the life of her grandmother. Dolly Maunder was born at the end of the 19th century into a poor farming family in country New South Wales. Clever, energetic and determined, Dolly spent her restless life pushing at the boundaries that limited women in her era, working her way through a world of limits and obstacles. She was able - at a cost - to make a life she could call her own and her struggle helped open doors for the women who came after.
Luna McNamara. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
In this retelling of a Greek myth refigured for our time, a prophecy claims that Psyche - Princess of Mycenae - will defeat a monster feared even by the gods. Preparing to fulfil her destiny, Psyche is caught up in powers beyond her control, when the jealous Aphrodite sends the God of Desire, Eros, to deliver a fatal love-curse. When Eros is pricked by the very arrow intended for Psyche, he is doomed to love a woman who will be torn from him the moment their eyes meet.
Magdalena McGuire. Ultimo Press. $32.99.
Filled with humour and heart, this first short story collection from McGuire charts the lives of women as they transition from self to mother, from child to adult, from certainty to uncertainty. In 12 distinct but spiritually interwoven stories, women are at the crossroads of change - a new mother learns about love in a pandemic, a visit to the tropics sparks questions of inheritance and legacy. The stories explore the pressure points that reveal our best and worst selves and the moments of reckoning that shape a future.
Valentin Gendrot. Translated by Frank Wynne illustrated by Thierry Chavant. Scribe. $39.99.
What happens behind the walls of a police station? Valentin Gendrot undertook training and became a police officer. Several months later, he was working in a police station in one of the tough northern arrondissements of Paris, where relations between the law and locals are strained. He witnesses police brutality, racism, blunders, and cover-ups as well as oppressive working conditions and the suicide of a colleague. His revelations rocked France and led to a series of investigations, including an internal affairs case on Gendrot himself.
Jennifer Ackerman. Scribe. $35.
The human fascination with owls - more than 270 species, on every continent except Antarctica - goes back a long way. But scientists have found them a challenge to study because of their camouflage and the fact they are nocturnal. Ackerman looks into the biology, brains and behaviour of these birds and adds her own field observations. Fun fact: owls can rotate their heads 270 degrees - not the 360 of legend, but still impressive.
Hannah Pick-Goslar. Penguin. $35.
In this memoir, Pick-Goslar tells of how she struck up a close friendship with her neighbour Anne Frank and for seven years they navigated school, boys and coming of age in Amsterdam's Rivierenbuurt neighbourhood. But in 1942, the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam meant the friends were separated without warning - the Franks had gone into hiding. It wasn't until Hannah was imprisoned with her family in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp that she had an astonishing chance reunion with Anne, whose diary became a posthumous bestseller.
Sabrina Cohen-Hatton. Allen & Unwin. $32.99.
Gender biases stop women from succeeding - but why are certain qualities associated with success viewed less favourably for women? After leaving home at 15, going through extreme personal adversity and a period of homelessness, Cohen-Hatton gained first-hand experience of the hurdles women face to become successful. She explores the everyday prejudices women experience through the prism of success. Through an analysis of studies and data, Sabrina unpicks why women are judged differently, examines why that matters and offers practical solutions on how to overcome sustained systems.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
