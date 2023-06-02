Amid heightened regional tensions, Anthony Albanese has issued a warning to world leaders to "pick up the phone" and use the "pressure valve" of dialogue, saying the region's fate is "not preordained".
The Prime Minister has outlined his vision for the region to world leaders as well as the defence ministers of the United States and China in the keynote address to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
The event, run by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, brings together experts from across the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia in the fields of defence and diplomacy.
Mr Albanese said the task of preserving peace and security was not something "any one of us can shoulder alone".
"In the context of the current strategic environment, this has never been more important," he told the audience.
"We sometimes hear our region described as a potential 'theatre' for conflict. As if this is merely a backdrop, a location, an arena for the ambitions of others.
"Such a view is entirely - and dangerously - wrong. Not only does such a characterisation dismiss the agency and ambition of a majority of the world's population, and the engine room of the global economy, it also presents the future of this region as somehow a foregone conclusion."
READ MORE:
In what is Mr Albanese's first visit to Singapore as Prime Minister, he said any assumption war is inevitable is harmful to shared goals in the region.
"The fate of our region is not preordained. It never was. It never is," Mr Albanese said.
"What we do here, what we decide here, matters - for us and the world. It always will.
"I can assure you, that when Australia looks north, we don't see a void for others to impose their will. We see growing and modernising economies.The fastest-growing region of the world in human history. We see the drivers of the global transition to net zero.
"And we see a community of nations whose actions and decisions are essential to building prosperity and preserving peace in the Indo-Pacific."
Mr Albanese said peace was not a "not a gift and it's never a given" but the Australian government was committing to a whole-of-nation effort to it.
"It's not the default setting of any part of the world. It has to be built, pursued, defended and upheld," the Prime Minister said.
Focusing more on China, he spoke of "simple, practical structures" to prevent a worst-case scenario.
He said this was where the "first and most fundamental" guardrail of dialogue comes in.
"Because the alternative, the silence of the diplomatic deep freeze, only breeds suspicion, only makes it easier for nations to attribute motive to misunderstanding, to assume the worst of one another," he said.
Australia's relationship with its largest trading partner China only recently emerged from the deep freeze, but there is still a way to go with $20 billion work trade bans still in place.
"If you don't have the pressure valve of dialogue, if you don't have the capacity - at a decision-making level - to pick up the phone, to seek some clarity or provide some context, then there is always a much greater risk of assumptions spilling over into irretrievable action and reaction," Mr Albanese said.
"The consequences of such a breakdown, whether in the Taiwan Strait or elsewhere, would not be confined to the big powers or the site of their conflict, they would be devastating for the world."
On Friday, Mr Albanese met Singapore's acting Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong isolated with a case of COVID-19.
The acting Prime Minister welcomed Australia actively engaging the region, in particular through the ASEAN grouping, as Australia was ASEAN's first dialogue partner, and the first dialogue partner upgraded to comprehensive strategic partnership status.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.