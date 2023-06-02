There's a major shift brewing in the WNBL but the players are hopeful it's all leading to a boom for the women's basketball's domestic league.
Women's sport is experiencing growth like never before in Australia, with higher salaries, more games, greater media exposure and a rapidly improving product.
But with greater investment comes risk, and in a more competitive women's sport market than ever before, it appears the WNBL haven't quite gotten the formula right with losses exceeding $5 million last season.
Then this week the Perth Lynx's WNBL licence was put up for sale by Basketball WA following heavy financial losses.
Despite boasting world-class talent and strong fanbases, the WNBL's financial hurdles in recent years have led to calls for a shake-up following the NBL model which broke away from Basketball Australia in 2015 when businessman Larry Kestelman bought the league.
Since then, the NBL has gone from strength to strength in every way, and it's a tantalising path for the WNBL to potentially follow.
Former Lynx guard, and new Canberra Capitals recruit Alex Sharp, believes there's definitely room for improvement in the WNBL.
"Yes we've made progress, but not enough," she said.
"Moving forward, it's just about being able to get it out there and get that support that we need from the wider community to be able to push it forward to where it needs to go to.
"We're confident in what we bring in terms of a brand and a level of sport.
"But now it's about taking those steps towards and building a long-term plan for the WNBL and where it's going."
Sharp was supportive of the WNBL following a similar path as the NBL if it leads to progress for the game, its players, staff and supporters.
"We want to see our game grow like [the NBL has] for sure, and for women's sport, it's the best time to invest in it right now," she said.
"So if we can start to build towards that, I know it's not going to be an overnight thing, but all of us know that's where we want to go."
Sharp is excited by the team Canberra coach Kristen Veal is putting together for her second year at the helm.
After the Capitals' disappointing last-placed WNBL finish last season, Sharp brings a winning attitude to Canberra fresh off a finals campaign with Perth. She can't wait to link up with Opals and Seattle point guard Jade Melbourne in Canberra.
"There's a lot of guards but we all bring something different which is what's so valuable about the team Vealy is putting together," Sharp said.
"One huge thing that I like to bring is just rebounding defensive effort and then offensively I want to be able to playmaker for my teammates.
"The things that will always be there for me are those hustle plays, and those sometimes get overlooked ... but that's part of my identity as a player."
Sharp averaged eight points and two rebounds for Perth, but in the NBL1 with Willeton she's currently averaging 22.8 points and 12.4 rebounds.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
