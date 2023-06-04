Times Past: June 5, 1970

In scenes that would never be seen today, on this day in 1970, The Canberra Times reported on the predicted wild scenes over in Western Australia as the ban on mining was to be lifted and the crowds were gathering. It was to be a game of wits between the prospectors themselves and the government.
At noon Perth time, some areas of Western Australia would become a replica of the Wild West or, if you let the imagination run wild, the Klondike. That was the time the ban on the pegging of mineral claims would be lifted. Hundreds of prospectors working for themselves or for big mining companies had been standing by waiting for the curtain to go up in the great nickel rush of the 1970s. There would be a stampede unparalleled since the gold rush days of the 1890s. There were hopes for quick fortunes from the sale of claims, from share deals and from the discovery of nickel-bearing areas. On the way back from Expo 70 the premier, Sir David Brand, said by radio telephone from abroad: "I hope there will not be a Wild West reaction to the lifting of the pegging ban, that common sense will prevail and that there will be no danger to life or limb."
There was a report later in the night that one mining company had hired two muscle men with shotguns to guard its pegging crews when the pegging rush began. Many prospectors had armed themselves and were prepared to do battle if necessary over the best prospecting sites.
The frenzied nature of the mineral search could be seen from the backlog of applications on February 3, 1970. There were 17,000 of them and since that date there had been another 9000 lodged for claims on private land and on reserves not protected by the embargo. The government had an ace up its sleeve with new regulations that would not be known until the minute before the ban was lifted. Before the four-wheel drives, light aircraft, helicopters and fast motorbikes could head for likely mining country, prospectors would have to know the new regulations, otherwise their efforts would be illegal.
Some part-time prospectors had left their full-time jobs in the hope of pegging a rich claim. But the race would have to be swift and well-equipped. The stage had been set for drama but it would be surprising if there was not comedy and even a little skulduggery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.