Times Past: June 5, 1970

At noon Perth time, some areas of Western Australia would become a replica of the Wild West or, if you let the imagination run wild, the Klondike. That was the time the ban on the pegging of mineral claims would be lifted. Hundreds of prospectors working for themselves or for big mining companies had been standing by waiting for the curtain to go up in the great nickel rush of the 1970s. There would be a stampede unparalleled since the gold rush days of the 1890s. There were hopes for quick fortunes from the sale of claims, from share deals and from the discovery of nickel-bearing areas. On the way back from Expo 70 the premier, Sir David Brand, said by radio telephone from abroad: "I hope there will not be a Wild West reaction to the lifting of the pegging ban, that common sense will prevail and that there will be no danger to life or limb."