The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Federal multicultural review to examine diversity in the public service

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles said the review was about "enhancing the capacity of government agencies and service providers to respond to the needs of our multicultural communities". Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles said the review was about "enhancing the capacity of government agencies and service providers to respond to the needs of our multicultural communities". Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The federal government will examine the effectiveness of federal diversity, equity and inclusion strategies in the public service, as part of a multicultural framework review announced on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.