Ben Roberts-Smith once spoke of how daunting he found the idea of his portrait being seen by thousands of people.
The portrait, or rather portraits, in question, were commissioned by and unveiled at the Australian War Memorial in September 2014. One is a quiet, small-scale depiction of him as a soldier in uniform. The other shows Roberts-Smith, larger than life, wearing camouflage in a combat stance.
The works, by artist Michael Zavros, have lately taken on an entirely different tenor.
They were commissioned to capture a war hero, recipient of the Victoria Cross, the bravest soldier alive in Australia today.
Quite what the memorial expects visitors to think as they look at the portraits and uniform is unclear.
But we now know they depict a man found by a Federal Court judge to be a murderer, a war criminal and a bully. And, as the memorial confirmed on Friday, they will be remaining on display, as will Roberts-Smith's combat uniform so many have paused to admire over the years.
Quite what the memorial expects visitors to think now as they look at the portraits and uniform is unclear. But what is apparent is how deeply conflicted the memorial must feel following the findings, via a case Roberts-Smith himself brought on, the Australian special forces soldier committed a slew of war crimes while in Afghanistan, including the murder of unarmed prisoners.
The war memorial is an institution with plenty of skin in the game with it comes to Roberts-Smith.
Visitors are encouraged not only to reflect on the loss of entire generations to overseas wars, but also to celebrate the bravery of individual soldiers who have come to symbolise, for better or worse, our national character.
Back in 2014, there was no more apparently exemplary digger to lionise than Ben Roberts-Smith, humble though he made himself out to be.
"I wouldn't say it [the portrait] doesn't sit comfortably with me, but I certainly think that it's important to remember that I represent so many more people," he said at the time.
Those words have a different ring now, and the memorial is grappling with its very loud echo. As an institution, its role is to reflect on the conflicts in which Australians have been involved.
But it has made a conscious decision to elevate Roberts-Smith to a status far above a mere soldier and, in doing so, to allow him to take up more space than just about any other military figure.
Commissioning and displaying the portraits and uniform was entirely discretionary; so too would be removing them from view. But the memorial has opted to play a long game, even if the ultimate end point seems likely to be dark and bleak.
"The memorial acknowledges the gravity of the decision in the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation case and its broader impact on all involved in the Australian community," the chairman of the memorial's council said on Friday. "This is the outcome of a civil legal case, and one step in a longer process."
That may well be the case, technically, but the memorial has the option of using this moment to do what is ultimately the right thing. It could, belatedly, take a step back from a murderer and war criminal.
Ben Roberts-Smith's reputation has been irrevocably tarnished, through circumstances of his own choosing. He surely doesn't deserve such a lauded position on the walls of a major national institution.
It's unclear what message the memorial hopes to send by leaving up what is now an undeniably confronting work of art, let alone the uniform, equipment and medals once worn by the man who has fallen so far.
