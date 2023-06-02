The Canberra Times
Review

Duck a L'Orange for Breakfast by Karina May review - A fun, easy rom-com with a gourmet twist

By Jessica Oliver
Updated June 23 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 4:44pm
Journalist and novelist Karina May. Pictures supplied
Duck à l'Orange for Breakfast begins in true rom-com style: the central character sits alone in her apartment drowning her sorrows with a bottle of cheap chardonnay.

