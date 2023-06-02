Duck à l'Orange for Breakfast begins in true rom-com style: the central character sits alone in her apartment drowning her sorrows with a bottle of cheap chardonnay.
The wine is warm, but at least she's drinking it from fancy Italian glassware. That's what she tells herself, at least.
Maxine 'Max' Mayberry is an ad executive who dreams of becoming a writer. But after finding her long-term boyfriend in bed with another woman, and receiving a brain tumour diagnosis, things aren't really going to plan.
Whilst it utilises French cuisine to propel the plot forward, the novel falls short of being a love letter to food.
She's living in her best friend's apartment - the "eternally single" Alice - and most of their conversations seem to revolve around sex. Or the fact that Max should have some. A rom-com isn't complete without a BFF sidekick, and Alice is a trove of sassy comic relief, tough love and good (but often wicked) advice.
Alice convinces Max to join the world of online dating where she meets Johnny, a handsome memologist with an obsession for ducks. It's not quite a meet-cute, but it's close enough. Despite the undeniable chemistry, Max and Johnny agree to stick with being pen pals. They embark on the "Fork Him" project, where they make their way through The Laurent Family Cookbook, a collection of recipes passed down from her ex's haughty French family.
Whilst Duck à l'Orange for Breakfast utilises French cuisine to propel the plot forward, the novel falls short of being a love letter to food. Instead, the recipes feel like a plot device rather than an integral part of the story. Max loves eating food, but she doesn't love making it. Various dishes are often mentioned in passing and even when they're not, the details feel glossed over.
Max and Johnny's burgeoning love story is not without its hitches. Max has brain surgery and makes some very bad decisions involving her jerk of an ex. She travels to Paris, and whilst there comes to deep realisations about the life she wants to live.
Tropes are essential in genre fiction - they build excitement, tension, and pace. But it's a delicate balance. Without a fresh spin, these plot devices can come off as stale and unexciting. There are times when author Karina May veers too much into cliché territory, such as towards the end of Max's time in France. For the most part though, the story stays on the right side of the line.
Whilst not quite living up to its gastronomic promises and at times feeling contrived, this is a fun, easy read.
