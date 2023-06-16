Many of us regard the outback with a familiarity that borders on contempt. Even if you've never ever seen it, you kinda sorta know it.
Children learn about the ancestral heroes who created the outback and its many sacred sites at school. The rest of us encounter the place in art, movies and those ceaseless emails from the national carrier.
It's not enough that Uluru has been sitting in the middle of the outback for 500 million years. Or that Aboriginal occupation of the continent predates the human settlement of Europe and the Americas. Many of us just aren't sufficiently awed by the place.
Not Pico Iyer.
The Oxford-born essayist, novelist and travel writer has been collecting frequent flyer miles since 1982, travelling the world in search of truth, beauty and meaning. In The Half Known Life he's at it again, filing dispatches from some of the holiest places on the planet. But despite having been on this quest for more than 40 years, his enthusiasm remains undiminished.
Touching down in Broome, Iyer immediately finds himself out of place ("The locals all around me seemed as foreign to the world I knew as the elements throwing up dramas in the heavens might") and out of his depth ("Roebuck Bay, just outside my window, was said to be the only place on the continent where dinosaur tracks were woven into the sacred geography sung into being by wandering ancestors"). And who could blame him? Try wrapping your head around 250 million years of history and not being overcome by a sense of wonder.
Recalling an earlier visit to Australia's vast, inhospitable interior, Iyer writes, "The red rocks and canyons might remind me of Arizona and Utah, but they breathed with an intensity, a sense of the ancient, that I'd found in no natural landscape before." Before or since, I'd say. Still, only one place stayed with him after that first trip to our shores and there are no prizes for guessing what it was. "Even I, an outsider, could feel the spirits of creator beings within the eleven-hundred-foot-tall 'island mountain', the millennia-old stories of willie wagtails and feuding serpents that intersected here."
But A Half Known Life is so much more than a retelling of jaws-to-the-floor experiences. In fact, there's a sorrowful subtext at play here that becomes impossible to ignore as you travel from Iran to North Korea then onto Jerusalem. The sombre mood is partly attributable to the existential themes that crop up in Iyer's dispatches. There's a lot of death in these pages. But the general tenor of the book is, I think, largely a by-product of Iyer's motivation for visiting these places.
"After years of travel, I'd begun to wonder what kind of paradise can ever be found in a world of unceasing conflict - and whether the very search for it might not simply aggravate our differences", he writes. Undeterred, he sets off in search of answers, in many cases to places that have become synonymous with conflict and perpetuating a sense of difference or otherness.
In Iran, Iyer meets Ali, a young man who fled the theocracy several years ago by paying a human trafficker $2500 to stow away in the back of a truck bound for freedom. And yet, every summer Ali risks his life to return to his people. The place that gave us the word "magic" has been impossible to live in since 1979 and seemingly impossible to quit.
Driving around the country that has enough enriched uranium to build several nuclear bombs, Ali reels off "beautifully brocaded sentences about double meanings and starlit nights, about how the same Farsi word was used for both 'garden' and 'paradise'".
More contradictions await in Kashmir. Walking around Old Srinagar, Iyer finds "old Hindu temples, crumbling two-storey wooden houses, mosques with pagoda towers, next to tidy cottages that might have been set beside the Thames". It's a place of profound beauty caught in the crosshairs of a decades-long conflict that, according to former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, almost went nuclear in 2019.
But despite the looming threat of mutually assured destruction, the checkpoints, the barbed wire, the military presence, Iyer finds what so many others have in Kashmir, from Shah Jahan, the creator of the Taj Mahal, to V.S. Naipaul. Gliding out onto one of the lakes in the centre of town one day, Iyer suddenly gets it. Paradise found, perhaps.
Visiting foreign lands is perhaps the only life experience that can leave you feeling simultaneously alone yet at one with those around you. I've been fortunate to experience it countless times, in the markets of Marrakech and Menton, and on the streets of Shenzen and SoHo. But I also felt it here, which is not surprising.
"The writer's job," according to this great proponent of cosmopolitanism, "is to dismantle the very notion of Other by showing how your hurts belong to me, as my hopes do to you". In The Half Known Life, it's a job well done.
