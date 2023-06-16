Touching down in Broome, Iyer immediately finds himself out of place ("The locals all around me seemed as foreign to the world I knew as the elements throwing up dramas in the heavens might") and out of his depth ("Roebuck Bay, just outside my window, was said to be the only place on the continent where dinosaur tracks were woven into the sacred geography sung into being by wandering ancestors"). And who could blame him? Try wrapping your head around 250 million years of history and not being overcome by a sense of wonder.